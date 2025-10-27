ABSEN set to transform Nigeria’s power sector with integrated storage systems

By Emmanuel Okogba

The Landmark Centre in Lagos will host one of West Africa’s most anticipated energy events, the Nigeria Energy Exhibition & Conference 2025, from October 28 to 30.

Among the key highlights of the event is the official launch of ABSEN Renewable Energy Solutions Ltd, the Nigerian subsidiary of ABSEN ENERGY, a global leader in energy storage technology.

The debut marks a major milestone in Nigeria’s energy landscape. Unlike conventional solar companies, ABSEN introduces a suite of integrated battery storage solutions designed to ensure stable and reliable power supply across homes, businesses, and industries. The initiative reflects a strong partnership combining global expertise and local innovation.

At the forefront of the company is Mr. Chris Elega, Head of Absen Renewable Energy Solutions Ltd, whose leadership is focused on solving Nigeria’s long-standing power challenges.

“Our mission is to end the conversation about ‘power failure’ in Africa,” Elega said. “Whether the grid is down, fuel is expensive, or the sun isn’t shining, our storage systems provide seamless and smart energy stability. We want hospitals, factories, and homes to operate without disruption.”

Supporting this vision is Oji Chukwuemeka Donoji, a serial entrepreneur and strategic partner at the company. Donoji brings a unique architectural approach to energy integration, ensuring that power resilience is built into buildings from the design stage.

“True sustainability must be part of the structure, not an afterthought,” Donoji explained. “We aim to make energy independence a standard feature in every new building across Nigeria — from homes to factories.”

A high-level delegation from ABSEN ENERGY’s global headquarters will attend the exhibition, led by Mr. Frank, Vice President of ABSEN ENERGY, and Mr. Leo, Nigeria Country Representative.

“Africa, with Nigeria leading the way, is a top priority for our global expansion,” said Mr. Frank. “With our Polaris, Atlas, and Titan Series products, we’re bringing reliable power solutions that can scale from homes to industries.”

Industry experts believe Absen Renewable Energy Solutions Ltd will play a key role in addressing Nigeria’s energy reliability challenges. Its advanced lithium battery systems and intelligent energy management platforms are designed to bridge the gap between power generation and consistent electricity supply.

ABSEN’s participation at Nigeria Energy 2025 is expected to set new standards for energy stability, sustainability, and smart infrastructure integration across the continent.

Absen Renewable Energy Solutions Ltd is at Stand 5B.B10 at the Nigeria Energy Exhibition, Landmark Centre