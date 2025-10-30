Abia Teen creates App that turns websites into AI-driven platforms

By Steve Oko

Nigeria’s digital innovation drive has recorded another milestone as an 18-year-old from Abia State, Master Obinna Chimdi, developed ChatATP, an application capable of transforming any website into an Artificial Intelligence, AI-enabled platform.

Explaining how ChatATP works, Obinna said the app bridges the gap between ChatGPT’s conversational ability and real-world functionality.

He said: “ChatATP acts as a layer between websites and ChatGPT, enabling the chatbot to perform real actions like booking a flight or submitting online forms.”

Obinna, a Mathematics and Computer Science undergraduate at the University of Port Harcourt, told Vanguard Hitech that the app took him six months of intensive research and coding to complete, adding that “ChatATP allows users to chat with any website to perform actions.”

The young innovator, who hails from Umuomainta, Mbawsi, in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, began learning programming at 16 using his father’s mobile phone. Within three months, he built his first project, teaching himself through online tutorials and practice.

Inspired by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Obinna said his dream is to create a global AI company rooted in Africa.

He said: “I want to make an impact and contribute to the growth of AI development globally, especially in Africa. My goal is to make ChatATP the default AI assistant for Africans.”

Despite initial setbacks from collaborators who couldn’t join the project, Obinna persevered.

He recalled: “Everyone I wanted to work with declined, but I told myself it’s either I succeed or I succeed.”

His innovation, he added, aims to extend AI’s potential “beyond conversation, to action.”

Meanwhile, the Abia State Government has expressed delight over Obinna’s achievement.

The Special Assistant to the Governor on Digital Economy, Ms. Chibuzor Chijioke, told Vanguard that the government is committed to supporting young innovators.

She said: “It’s inspiring to see such initiative from an 18-year-old. We have startup funds and incubation programs that can help developers like him grow their ideas into scalable ventures.”

She assured that the state would reach out to Obinna and integrate him into existing innovation support frameworks to nurture his promising digital breakthrough.