Abia Airport: Displaced landowners allege fraud, injustice

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The construction of the proposed Abia International Airport has ignited outrage among landowners in the Nsulu communities of Umuezenta, Umuelenwa, and Okpuala in Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area, who accuse the state government of fraud and injustice in the acquisition of their ancestral lands.

While the Abia State government promotes the airport as a symbol of economic progress, displaced farmers say they have been shortchanged through opaque dealings, inadequate compensation, and lack of consultation. “We are not against development,” said community leader Emeka Nwankwo. “But this airport is being built on our tears.”

Governor Alex Otti, who campaigned on transparency and accountability, insists that 100 percent compensation has been paid. However, villagers say the governor’s assurances ring hollow, demanding the public release of the compensation list detailing who was paid, how much, and based on what criteria.

Community leaders allege that the list includes names of individuals with no ancestral connection to the affected lands, including non-indigenes. “We saw names we had never heard before, some with Yoruba origins,” said Chief Uche Nnadi. “It’s a blatant attempt to siphon money that belongs to us.”

Several residents claim they were coerced into signing documents they did not understand. “They brought papers for us to sign and told us to fill in our bank details,” said farmer Silas Ibe. “Later, we received small sums far below the value of our lands.”

Others allege intimidation by government agents whenever they attempt to protest. “We are farmers, not lawyers,” lamented widow Chioma Eze. “They take advantage of our ignorance and vulnerability. Where is the justice in that?”

Beyond compensation, the airport project has disrupted the communities’ only water source, their ancestral stream, which is now being filled with sand. Residents say the government has provided no alternative, worsening their hardship.

The villagers also accuse Governor Otti of neglecting to visit the project site since the controversy began. “If he truly cares, he should come and see things for himself,” said Madam Okoro, an elderly resident of Umuomainta.

Some residents compare Otti’s actions with the compassion preached by Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 poll, Peter Obi. “Peter Obi spoke about compassion and justice in Lagos,” said youth leader Nnanna Ukandu. “But here, Otti is treating us like we don’t matter.”

The landowners are demanding a full investigation into alleged fraud, a review of compensation payments, access to the Memorandum of Understanding, provision of alternative water sources, and direct engagement from the governor.

“The airport should not come at the cost of our heritage and dignity,” said Chief Nnadi. “We want transparency, fairness, and respect. Only then will development truly mean progress for the people of Nsulu.”