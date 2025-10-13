A giant’s farewell to Dr. Christopher Kolade: Pillar of integrity and chairman, Hallmarks of Labour Foundation

Dr. Christopher Kolade

By PATRICIA OTUEDON-ARAWORE

The Nigerian nation—and the entire community dedicated to promoting excellence and integrity—mourns the loss of a true giant, His Excellency, Dr. Christopher Kolade, CON, who passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, at the age of 92. Dr. Kolade was more than a former High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, a veteran broadcaster, or an industry captain; he was the exemplary embodiment of the values championed by the Hallmarks of Labour Foundation, HLF, where he served with distinction as Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees for 25 years and later as Chairman, succeeding the late Emeritus Professor Umaru Shehu.

A life of unblemished service for the Foundation

Dr. Kolade’s passing marks the end of an era. His association with HLF was a natural convergence of purpose, as his entire multi-faceted career—spanning decades in education, broadcasting, diplomacy, and corporate leadership—was a living testament to the principles of integrity, professionalism, and selfless service that HLF seeks to celebrate and institutionalize.

“A good example can become infectious so that we all strive to attain more of the same. Excellence is on the horizon. Our job is to travel towards it,” —Dr. Christopher Kolade. That simple statement captures his philosophy and his lifelong contribution to the Foundation’s mission.

The Quintessential Role Model

Dr. Kolade’s distinguished career trajectory remains a permanent reference point for young Nigerians.

The Voice of Integrity: As Director-General of the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, NBC, he helped shape the early landscape of Nigerian media, setting standards for ethical journalism.

The Corporate Conscience: As Chief Executive and later Chairman of Cadbury Nigeria Plc, he institutionalised systems for human capacity development and pioneered the drive for business integrity in Nigeria— a cause he continued to champion through organisations such as The Convention on Business Integrity.

The Global Diplomat: His tenure as Nigeria’s High Commissioner to the United Kingdom reflected his deep commitment to national service on the global stage.

The Academic Mentor: In his later years, he remained dedicated to teaching Corporate Governance and Leadership at institutions such as the Lagos Business School and Pan Atlantic University, ensuring his wealth of knowledge was transferred to the next generation of leaders. His exemplary life validated the Foundation’s conviction that sterling character and professional excellence are indeed achievable in Nigeria.

Sustaining the Legacy of Labour

The Hallmarks of Labour Foundation’s mission to document and celebrate Nigerian role models- including the iconic Hallmarks of Labour book series— was profoundly guided by Dr. Kolade’s insight and moral compass. His leadership ensured that the Foundation’s Awards remained the gold standard for recognising merit and ethical performance.

The Foundation extends its deepest condolences to the Kolade family and to the countless lives he touched.

While we mourn his departure, we pledge to honour his memory by redoubling our efforts to uphold the values he so passionately lived for. Dr. Christopher Kolade’s legacy is not just etched in the annals of Nigerian history, but in the hearts of all who strives for excellence and integrity. He was—and will forever remain— a Hallmarks of Labour role model par excellence.

May his noble soul rest in perfect peace.