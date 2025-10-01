65th Independence Anniversary: Celebration without accountability is empty – ActionAid

…says Nigerians suffering in the midst of plenty

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As Nigeria marked its 65th Independence Anniversary, ActionAid Nigeria (AAN) has declared that celebration without accountability is meaningless, warning that millions of Nigerians continue to suffer in the midst of plenty.

Country Director of AAN, Dr. Andrew Mamedu, in a statement yesterday, lamented that despite six-and-a-half decades of nationhood, the country remains plagued by corruption, insecurity, inequality, hunger, poor healthcare, mass unemployment, and political victimisation. He noted that these challenges have persisted due to weak political will and lack of determination to address them.

According to him, “nearly 39 per cent of the population still live below the international poverty line of $2.15 per day. Growth has not translated into shared prosperity. Inflation above 20 per cent in 2025 has further eroded household incomes, worsening the cost of living crisis.”

While acknowledging modest progress such as new rail projects, private-sector investments like the Dangote Refinery, and improvements in agriculture and solid minerals, he stressed that these gains are overshadowed by deep structural weaknesses, including Nigeria’s over-dependence on crude oil for revenue.

Mamedu commended Nigerians for sustaining 26 years of uninterrupted democracy since 1999 but argued that constitutional rule alone was not enough without genuine reforms to improve lives.

He outlined urgent demands including:

Full and transparent remittance of fuel subsidy savings to the Federation Account for social investment.

Comprehensive overhaul of the education sector.

Healthcare reform to ensure quality, affordable services nationwide.

Coordinated, people-centered responses to insecurity.

Stronger anti-corruption measures and governance reforms.

Passage of the Special Seats Bill for Women to promote gender-inclusive governance.

Fiscal federalism reforms to give states greater resource control.

Transparent appointments in INEC and the judiciary to guarantee credible elections.

“As we commemorate 65 years of independence, ActionAid Nigeria emphasises that celebration without accountability is empty. Nigerians deserve safety, dignity, justice, and equal opportunities. The time for real reform is now,” Mamedu said.