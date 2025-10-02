65th Anniversary: Nigeria’s underdevelopment linked to citizens’ attitudes

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Nigeria’s persistent underdevelopment has been attributed to the attitudes and mindset of its citizens, according to speakers at an event marking the country’s 65th Independence anniversary.

The gathering, themed “The Convocation 2025,” was organised in Akure by The Reformation Project Initiative, with the sub-theme, “Nigeria @65: Can Our Politics Sustain Our Democracy?”

Security expert Dr. Stephen Olanrewaju stressed that Nigeria’s greatest challenge lies not in policy formulation but in implementation. He warned against politicising security, noting that failure to address insecurity undermines citizens’ trust in democracy.

Dr. Gbenga Abimbola of Adekunle Ajasin University lamented the negative impact of politics on education, citing policy inconsistency, underfunding, and double standards in recruitment. He called for emphasis on technical education, competent leadership in higher institutions, and reduced reliance on paper qualifications.

Mr. Adeolu Gboyega, Managing Director of Crest 106.1 FM, urged the media to remain objective and hold leaders accountable, warning against being used to weaken democracy.

Young Progressives Party (YPP) governorship candidate, Mr. Don Dotun Ojon, highlighted the need for courage among youths to enter politics with a reformist mindset, stressing that governance quality depends on the politics that produces it.

Legal practitioner Mr. Femi Emmanuel Emodamori argued that Nigeria’s problem is less about laws and more about the character of its people, pointing to a culture of non-accountability. He urged citizens to practice integrity and uphold the truth, even at personal cost.

Convener of the event, Mr. Henry Olonimoyo, cautioned that democracy could be undermined not only by military rule but also by elected leaders who subvert democratic institutions. He described elective authoritarianism as a subtle but destructive force, stressing the need for vibrant political parties, active citizenship, and a strong democratic culture.

The speakers collectively agreed that without attitudinal change among citizens, Nigeria’s democratic progress and development will remain stunted.