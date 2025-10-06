6 iPhone models you never knew existed

When you think of iPhone and its models, chances are you picture the latest iPhone Pro or the older iconic models like the iPhone 4 and 6.

But beyond the mainstream releases, Apple and luxury brands have created or experimented with rare, unusual, and sometimes downright unbelievable versions of the iPhone.

From diamond-encrusted editions to secret prototypes, here are six iPhones you probably never knew existed.

1. iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition

Back in 2010, British designer Stuart Hughes created what is still considered one of the world’s most expensive smartphones: the iPhone 4 Diamond Rose Edition. Only two units were ever made, and each was crafted with over 500 individual diamonds weighing more than 100 carats. The price tag? A staggering $8 million. This was more jewel than phone, designed for ultra-wealthy collectors.

2. iPhone 7 Prototype With Smart Connector

Before the official release of the iPhone 7, Apple secretly tested versions with the Smart Connector, the same feature found on iPads for attaching accessories like keyboards. These prototype models, which never hit store shelves, occasionally surface in private auctions and remind us of the experimental directions Apple sometimes takes behind closed doors.

3. iPhone X Tesla Edition

Created by Russian luxury brand Caviar, the iPhone X Tesla Edition came with a built-in solar panel on its back. It allowed the device to recharge using sunlight, blending luxury with renewable energy innovation. The design was bold, flashy, and practical in its own way: but only a few were ever produced, making it a true collector’s item.

4. iPhone 6s ‘Pink Diamond’ Edition

Long before Apple officially introduced the Rose Gold iPhone, luxury customization companies were already creating high-end versions of Apple devices for wealthy clients. The iPhone 6s “Pink Diamond” Edition by Falcon was one such model, featuring a solid gold casing and encrusted with diamonds. Prices soared into the millions, proving that exclusivity sells.

5. iPhone 5c Transparent Prototype

The iPhone 5c is remembered for its colorful plastic shells, but internally Apple also tested transparent casing prototypes. These models allowed engineers to see the internal components during development. While they never made it to the consumer market, a handful of these rare prototypes have leaked into the hands of collectors, making them an ultra-rare piece of iPhone history.

6. iPhone Air (Never-Released Concept)

Rumored in 2013–2014, the iPhone Air was Apple’s supposed attempt to bring the “Air” branding to its smartphone lineup, just as it had done with the MacBook Air and iPad Air. Leaked designs and dummy units suggested a super-thin iPhone that was even slimmer than the iPhone 6. While Apple ultimately went with the names iPhone 6 and iPhone 6 Plus, the iPhone Air remains one of the most intriguing “what if” moments in Apple’s product history.

