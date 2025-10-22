500 NNPP supporters defect to APC in Kano

No fewer than 500 members of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from Fagge and Ungogo Local Government Areas of Kano State have defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Managing Director of the Hadejia-Jam’are River Basin Development Authority, Rabiu Bichi, received the defectors on Wednesday.

He said their move reflected the growing confidence in President Bola Tinubu’s leadership and the APC’s progressive vision.

Bichi stated that APC’s development-oriented policies were attracting Nigerians, citing the defection of some Governors as a testament to the party’s strength.

He assured the new members of equal opportunities and integration into the APC, saying that no member would be marginalised.

Bichi highlighted the APC-led government’s visionary policies on food security and economic growth, insisting that Hadejia-Jam’are River Basin’s modern irrigation techniques aligned with Tinubu’s food security agenda.

The former APC National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, represented by the Kano State APC Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, commended the defectors for joining the APC.

The Kano Central APC Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Ungogo, said Tinubu’s policies had boosted Nigeria’s economy, restoring public confidence in the APC.

The defectors cited APC’s developmental strides and commitment to improving Nigerians’ lives as reasons for their move.