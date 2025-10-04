4-month-old Araoluwa Sopade needs N11.9m for urgent Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) treatment

Four-month-old Araoluwa Sopade, urgently requires Ventricular Septal Defect (VSD) repair surgery at Babcock University Teaching Hospital, Ilishan-Remo, Ogun State.

The life-saving procedure, which involves repairing a hole in his heart, is estimated at ₦11.9 million (Eleven Million, Nine Hundred Thousand Naira only). This covers the surgery, four days in the ICU, and three days in the step-down ward.

Sadly, his family cannot afford this cost and are appealing to well-meaning Nigerians, organisations, and the media for support. Every donation, no matter how small, could make a real difference in giving Sopade a chance at life.

Payment Details:

Account Name: Adediran Sopade

Account Number: 0008225599 – Access Bank

Enquiries: 08037475809

Well meaning Nigerians are encouraged to donate, share, and help amplify this appeal so that Sopade can receive his surgery as soon as possible.

Together, we can help save a life.