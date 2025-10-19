300 indigent pupils benefit from Tomori Foundation’s ‘Back to School’ Initiative

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA — In a bid to support education and ease the financial burden on low-income families, the Abosede Tomori Foundation (ATF) has distributed school bags and essential learning materials to over 300 indigent pupils across public primary schools in Ejigbo and Isolo Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Lagos State.

The outreach marks the Foundation’s second major community intervention since its launch in July 2025.

Beneficiary schools include Oladele Alake Primary School, Ejigbo; Low Cost Housing Estate Primary Schools 1 & 2, Ejigbo; Ansar-Ud-Deen (AUD) Nursery and Primary School, Isolo; and Ajao Estate Primary School, Isolo.

Each pupil received backpacks, branded exercise books, writing materials, and water bottles, among other learning aids.

Speaking during the distribution exercise, the Founder of the Abosede Tomori Foundation and Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, explained the vision behind the initiative.

“This ‘Back to School’ outreach was designed to assist less-privileged pupils with basic learning materials and reduce the financial burden on their parents as the new academic session begins,” Tomori said. “The Schools Intervention Programme (SIP) remains a core pillar of our Foundation’s mission.”

Tomori also met with headteachers of the beneficiary schools and pledged further interventions, particularly in infrastructure development, to promote a more conducive learning environment.

“We are committed to leveraging our network and influence at the federal level not just to give back, but to drive meaningful change at the grassroots. Supporting education remains one of our top priorities,” he added.

It will be recalled that the Abosede Tomori Foundation (ATF) was launched in July 2025 with a health outreach that provided free medical care to over 250 residents, N50,000 cash grants to 50 small and micro business owners, and foodstuff packs to over 150 families.

The Foundation’s mission includes promoting free healthcare for underserved communities, facilitating skills development and scholarship schemes for youths, providing food assistance for disadvantaged families, supporting small businesses with cash grants, and implementing its Schools Intervention Programme (SIP) to ensure every child learns in a safe and supportive environment.