30 years in Nollywood: Lancelot Imasuen takes celebration to three cities

By Benjamin Njoku

Frontline filmmaker and director Lancelot Imasuen has reeled out a series of events across three major cities of Benin, Owerri, and Lagos, to mark his uninterrupted 30 years in the Nigerian film industry.

The event which is already gathering momentum will feature a series of activities, which include homecoming ceremony, cultural reception, and meet-and-greet with fans and friends billed to hold on Saturday, November 15, in Benin, the Edo State capital. The celebration continues the following day, with the conferment of a Lifetime Achievement Award on Imasuen, featuring musical performances and theatrical tributes.

Thereafter, the train of celebration will move to Owerri, the Imo State capital, where his brainchild, the international Students Film Festival will be hosted by the Theatre Arts Department of the Imo State University. The five- day festival will feature film screenings, masterclasses, interactive sessions and awards ceremony. The celebration returns to Benin on November 22, with retrospective film screenings of Lancelot’s classics , accompanied by literary dialogues, poetry, and stage performances.

On Monday, November 24, there will be a colloquium and oil foundation inauguration at the University of Benin, followed by a special screening of one of Imasuen’s blockbuster movies in Lagos on November 25.

The celebration will culminate with the launch of the book “A Trip in Motion” by Godson Osarenren and a red carpet event at Alliance Française, Mike Adenuga Centre, Ikoyi, on November 27.

Imasuen has made significant contributions to the industry, directing and producing numerous blockbuster movies, including ‘Issakaba Remake’, ‘Invasion 1897’, ‘Adesuwa’ among others.

He began his flourishing career in 1995, after directing his first movie, “Adaku”, an Igbo language movie. And since then, the respected director hasn’t looked back in his quest to stand out in his chosen career.