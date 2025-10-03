3 die in motorcycle accident in Edo

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY—THREE persons; a commercial motorcyclist and his passengers, have been killed in a road accident that occurred near the Ogba River bridge, in Oredo Local Government Area.

Witnesses said the driver of an SUV car lost control and rammed into the okada rider killing him and his passengers.’

Colleagues of the late okada rider took to the streets to protest incessant killings occasioned by accidents along the Airport road.

They claimed the driver of the car was into advance fee fraud known locally as Yahoo Yahoo.

One of the protesters, Abdullahi Usman, said the deceased okada rider was their Secretary.

“These yahoo yahoo boys do not care about another person on the road.

“The accident was very severe. It was the Divisional Police Officer at the Estate Police Station that calmed the situation.”

Edo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Cyril Matthew Zango, could not be reached for comments but the Spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Moses Yamu confirmed the accident and said that investigation is continuing on the matter.

“I can confirm to you that the accident and the Okada rider and his passenger were killed. However, investigation is ongoing to bring anyone that is liable to justice.