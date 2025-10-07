2027: Tinubu not afraid of Jonathan’s comeback — PNT DG Obadele

…Says PDP, ADC on “Life Support”

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Director General of the Progressive Network for Tinubu (PNT) in Ondo State, Pastor Olumide Obadele, has dismissed speculations that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is worried about a possible presidential comeback bid by former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2027.

Obadele, who spoke in Akure after inaugurating the local government coordinators of the support group across the state, said President Bola Tinubu remains unshaken, adding that the APC is confident of victory in the next general election.

“The APC is not jittery about Jonathan. Take it from me — I am sure Jonathan will not run at the end of the day. The Constitution of Nigeria is clear about this, and there’s no point twisting it,” Obadele stated.

He added that attempts to push Jonathan into the race would amount to “self-embarrassment,” noting that the former President’s possible participation would “end up being rubbished.”

“If he runs, under which party? PDP or ADC? These opposition parties are in the ICU — they are on life support. I don’t think any party in Nigeria today can stand against Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. For me, 2027 is a done deal,” he said.

Comparing the current political atmosphere to that of the 2023 elections, Obadele noted that the dynamics had shifted. “Obi’s case in 2023 was different because our Igbo brothers mobilized massively for him. But now, neither Obi nor Atiku knows under which party they will contest. Eight months is short for anyone to decide. As far as I’m concerned, they have technically handed it to the APC.”

Speaking on the group’s strategy to mobilize grassroots support, the PNT Director General emphasized the need to address voter apathy in Ondo State.

“If only 28.62% of registered voters turned out during the last election, that’s not good enough. We’re targeting the remaining 70% — especially the elites who sit at home on election day. We’re engaging individuals, groups, and organizations to create awareness and show what Asiwaju is doing for Nigeria,” he explained.

Obadele also revealed that discussions were ongoing with some political parties considering defection to the APC. “A major party has concluded plans to join us soon, and another is in talks. We are building alliances that will strengthen Tinubu’s re-election in 2027,” he said.

Also speaking, the PNT State Coordinator, Otunba Kelly Agboola, commended the Minister of Interior, Hon. Bunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his steadfast commitment to President Tinubu’s re-election campaign.

Agboola described Tunji-Ojo as “a God-given and illustrious son of Ondo State” whose leadership has significantly strengthened pro-Tinubu groups, including the APC Elders’ Movement for Tinubu 2027, which continues to expand in membership and influence across the state.