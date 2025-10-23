2027: Support group pledges grassroots mobilization for Mbah

By Dennis Agbo

The Enugu State Unity Forum (EUF), a support group for the reelection of Governor Peter Mbah in the 2027 election, has promised grassroots sensitization and mobilization in the nooks and cranny of Enugu east senatorial zone to ensure a seamless reelection of the governor.

The group stated that even though the Governor hails from its district and has done the same jobs he did in their zone in the other senatorial districts of the state, they still have a duty to ensure that the message of his good governance remains in the consciousness of the people.

Speaking during the inauguration of the Enugu East Senatorial Zonal chapter of the EUF at Enugu east local government secretariat, Nkwo-Nike, on Tuesday, Coordinator of the group in the zone, Dr. Chukwuemeka Nwatu, said that their triangular mandate is encapsulated around drumming the good governance deeds of Dr. Peter Ndubisi Mbah in Enugu state.

According to Nwatu, “We are especially attracted to what Governor Peter Mbah is doing in Enugu state and because we are touched we brought ourselves together. We’re an organic group, we are not doing it because we hold any position in government; we are doing it because we are impressed and happy with what the governor has achieved and what he has continued doing in Enugu state.

“What he is doing now is not only for us but for our children and children’s children that are uncountable. We are doing this unity forum to shore up the support we have for him. Everybody is showing this support in all the 260 wards of the state to tell our people that these are the good things the Governor is doing and we will continue to say them. Based on that, his second term is by merit, it’s seamless and we will continue to say it until 2027 when he will have his seamless reelection.

“The people inaugurated will just go to talk to our people at the grassroots, in the various villages, various wards and polling units that Peter Mbah is doing well. The Governor has already finished the campaign for us because in every ward you can point at one thing or other the Governor has already done and that is why we inaugurated the executive members today.”

Chairman of Enugu East local government council, Pst. Beloved-Dan Anike elucidated of the achievements of Governor Peter Mbah and why he deserves a second term administration, noting that the event was a remarkable for the celebration of a great man, Dr Peter Mbah, whom he said is a rare breed carved and nurtured for the moment.

Anike said, “He (Governor Peter Mbah) is nurtured for the moment to bring everybody together and put us in One Direction. He has seen the future. He is just working out all of us to join him and see the future and work our future today and enjoy our today tomorrow. The laborers of today will enjoy it tomorrow. He is going from the low to the high. It is not something that one will have sleepless nights, he is the one that is having sleepless nights more than any leader in Enugu state because he’s not just thinking about what is happening in Enugu, or what is happening in Government House or Lion Building or Enugu city, he is thinking of what is happening in 260 wards of your local governments.

“You know, Mbah is the first gubernatorial candidate that toured almost all the wards in the campaign period and was listening to everybody to itemize what they want and those things are the milestones of which he is pursuing. He has also released that very soon, probably in no distant time, he will start another ward tour to visit again to check what he has done in two years and six months and preempt what would happen in the next remaining five years and six months because it is already taken that Peter Mbah is finishing his tenure since you don’t change a winning team.

“Peter Mbah has done what no man has done in recent times. He is the epitome and symbol of unity in Enugu state politics. The United Nations proclaimed that there are two items which will bring the outcome of unity. Number one is peace, number two is development. They said there can’t be development without peace. Another maxim says there won’t be Peace without development. It means that if you are building a road and there is no unity of the stakeholders, you will find it difficult to do it.”