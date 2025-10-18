2027: Ogun PDP backs Olawepo-Hashim, says ‘politics of entitlement’ over

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogun State have declared their support for Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying the time has come to end what they described as ‘politics of entitlement’ in the South West.

The declaration was made under the banner of the Gbenga Hashim Solidarity Movement (GHSM) and announced in a statement signed by Hon. Gbenga Idowu, the State Coordinator of the group.

Idowu described Olawepo-Hashim as a unifying figure capable of rebuilding trust between different regions of the country.

“President Tinubu has failed both Nigeria and the South West. What he promised as renewal has turned into national ruin. Inflation is at its worst, insecurity has deepened, and the people are hungry,” Idowu said.

He explained that the position taken by Ogun PDP members reflects a broader political shift emerging across the South West, with similar expressions of support recorded in Osun, Lagos, Ekiti, Ondo, and Oyo States.

“Ogun is joining the rest of the South West to say enough is enough. It was here that Tinubu once said ‘Emilokan’ and God permitted it. Today, we are saying, ‘Baba, eti ja wa kule. Ni 2027, Gbenga ni o má gbe wa ga,’ meaning, the feast is over; it is Gbenga who will lift us higher,” Idowu stated.

The stakeholders cited Olawepo-Hashim’s proposed economic and security plans as reasons for their support. They said his policy outline focuses on industrial growth, energy reform, agricultural development, youth employment, and a more coordinated approach to national security.

“Gbenga Hashim has a plan, not slogans. While others trade in political catchphrases, Hashim offers leadership with depth and clarity,” Idowu added.

The development reflects ongoing realignments within the PDP across the South West, which could influence the party’s strategy ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Olawepo-Hashim, a founding member of the PDP and former presidential candidate, has in recent months intensified consultations across the country as part of efforts to reposition the party and present a credible alternative in 2027.