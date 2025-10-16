2027 Electoral Act Amendment suffers setback in senate

…As Akpabio Recalls 2019 Election Experience

By Henry Umoru, Abuja

ABUJA — Plans to begin the process of considering and possibly approving proposed amendments to the 2022 Electoral Act suffered a setback in the Senate on Tuesday.

The process had commenced following the presentation of a lead debate by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters, Senator Simon Lalong (Plateau South), on a bill titled “A Bill for an Act to Repeal the Electoral Act No. 13, 2022 and Enact the Electoral Bill, 2025 to Regulate the Conduct of Federal, State and Area Council Elections in the Federal Capital Territory; and for Related Matters (SB. 903).”

Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, reflected on his experience during the 2019 general elections, describing it as “unjust,” and calling for lessons to be learned in the ongoing reform process.

Presenting the general principles of the bill, Senator Lalong explained that the proposed legislation, which was first read on October 8, 2025, goes beyond minor amendments. He described it as a comprehensive reform aimed at providing Nigeria with a more credible, transparent, and inclusive electoral framework.

According to him, the 2023 general elections revealed both strengths and weaknesses in the current system.

“The 2023 elections tested our democracy in profound ways. While the 2022 Act introduced landmark innovations, it also exposed critical gaps — delays in election funding, disputes over voter registers, conflicting interpretations of result transmission, and weak enforcement of electoral offences,” Lalong said.

He added that Nigerians expect not “patchwork corrections,” but a holistic law that restores faith in the electoral process.

Key objectives of the proposed bill include: Improving transparency, efficiency, and integrity in the electoral process. Ensuring free and fair competition among political parties. Making election outcomes reflect the will of the people. Reducing electoral malpractices through stricter punitive measures. Enhancing voter confidence and participation. Strengthening INEC’s independence by insulating it from interference.

Lalong explained that the proposed legislation introduces reforms such as early release of INEC funds, continuous voter registration, digital registers of results, QR-code voter IDs, and enhanced procedures for electronic transmission of results.

It also seeks clearer timelines for party primaries, candidate nominations, and replacement procedures; reviews campaign finance ceilings; and imposes tougher penalties for electoral offences such as vote-buying and false result declarations.

“This Bill is about more than Election Day. It is about strengthening the foundation of our democracy,” Lalong said. “If we get it right, we restore public trust and empower INEC to function without interference. If we falter, we risk perpetuating a cycle of contested elections and declining voter confidence.”

Trouble arose during the general debate when Senator Titus Zam (Benue North East) supported calls for the bill to be passed for second reading. Senate President Akpabio interjected, requesting clarification on the specific provisions being proposed for amendment.

Raising the matter further, Akpabio asked Senator Lalong, as committee chairman, to explain in detail the “nitty-gritty” of the proposed reforms.

Akpabio also referenced his own 2019 election experience, noting that certain electoral issues from that period underscored the need for a clearer, more consistent legal framework.

“The legislation was clear, yet those meant to uphold it acted otherwise,” Akpabio said. “If we want to fix our electoral system, we must ensure accountability and fairness across all institutions involved.”

He further called attention to challenges with election timelines and campaign periods, stressing that lengthy pre-election processes can affect governance and service delivery.

“When too much time is spent on campaigns and pre-election formalities, the time left for actual governance becomes limited,” he noted.

Following Akpabio’s remarks, Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti Central) moved a motion for the bill’s consideration to be stood down, which was seconded by the Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro (PDP, Benue South). The motion was adopted, temporarily halting debate on the bill.

Earlier in the week, both the Senate and House Committees on Electoral Matters held a joint public hearing on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2025.

Among the notable proposals is the conduct of the 2027 Presidential and Governorship elections in November 2026, rather than February or March of the election year.

According to the draft amendment, Section 4(7) provides that: “Elections into the office of the President and Governor of a State shall be held not later than 185 days before the expiration of the term of office of the last holder of the office.”

This provision effectively schedules the next presidential and governorship elections for November 2026, as the 185-day window before May 29, 2027, would fall within that period.

The amendment, lawmakers say, is intended to create more time for election petitions, transitions, and governance continuity before the start of a new administration.

The Senate’s consideration of the 2025 Electoral Amendment Bill has been temporarily suspended to allow further clarification on the proposed changes. While lawmakers broadly agree on the need for comprehensive electoral reforms, key details—particularly regarding timelines, INEC’s independence, and campaign finance—remain under review.