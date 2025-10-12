2027: Delta APC adopts Tinubu, Oborevwori as sole candidates

By Ifeanyi Olannye

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Delta on Sunday, unanimously adopted President Bola Tinubu and Gov. Sheriff Oborevwori as sole candidates for the 2027 Presidential and Governorship elections.

The party also passed a vote of confidence on President Tinubu and Gov. Oborevwori for articulating policies and programmes geared towards the restructuring and economic development of the country and the state, respectively.

This followed a motion moved by the Minister of Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo, which was seconded by former Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr Victor Ochei, at the maiden APC Stakeholders Meeting in Government House, Asaba.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the stakeholders, led by the State APC Chairman, Elder Omeni Sobotie, praised the president’s policies, noting that although they seemed tough on the citizenry, they were the way to put the country’s economy on the right track.

Though the meeting was graced by the “Who is Who” in the Delta state politics, but the immediate past Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and a few others were absent.

Those present at the meeting include senators from the three Senatorial Districts of the state: Sen. Ned Nwoko, representing Delta North; Sen. Ede Dafinone, of Delta Central and Sen. Joel Onowakpo of the Delta South.

Others are former Senators from the districts: Sen. Peter Nwoboshi, Sen. James Manager; members of the House of Representatives; former Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa; APC Chieftain, Olorogun O’tega Emerhor; Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Mr. Emomotimi Guwor; and other Members and Women leaders.

The immediate past state governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa, hailed the party solidarity and foresight in moving all the state structures to the ruling APC.

Okowa said: “On April 28, 2025, when Gov. Oborevwori took all of us to declare for the APC, we were very happy with him, and I knew that was a bold move and now I can see the importance of the move.”

He urged the entire state to mobilise support for President Tinubu and Gov. Oborevwori, not just for winning the elections but for making a statement with the quantum of votes that would come from Delta state for the President and the governor.

According to him, Oborevwori has done very well, and the party must stand by him, mobilize support, and unite to oppose any candidate contesting against Oborevwori in the state.

He hailed President Tinubu for taking bold steps through well-articulated policies aimed at rescuing the country from the current economic quagmire and achieving economic restructuring and recovery.

“Though things seem tough now, but eventually, the decisions are beginning to make sense to lots more people now,” Okowa said.

Also, before moving the motion, the Minister of Aviation, Mr Festus Keyamo, noted that President Tinubu has set the nation on the right path, adding that accolades from various actors, including the renowned Prof. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, have hailed the economic policies of Mr President.

He noted that the immediate gains from the subsidies removal included more money that accrues to the state governments for project execution across the country.

According to Keyamo, the support given by the President to the Delta Government is the major enabler for the various projects and programmes being executed across the state.

“The major project that the president is undertaking throughout the country were the infrastructural projects that we had no money to do before are now being executed.

“Just few days ago, the president approved One billion dollars to revive Warri, Calabar Ports and also approved the sum of 500 million dollars for us in aviation to rebuild our major gateway in Lagos Airport, all these are from money saved from removal of subsidies.”

Responding, Gov. Oborevwori thanked the party stakeholders for adopting him and Mr President as sole candidates for the 2027 general elections.

He described President Tinubu as a good leader who rewarded every good deed, adding that more states would soon join the APC from across the country.

He urged members to be loyal to the party and ensure they observed the tenets of the three ‘Rs’ in politics, which stand for “Respect, Recognition and Reliance”.

According to Oborevwori, Delta will benefit more by mobilising many votes for the APC in the 2027 election to show our love for the party and for Mr President.

He pledged to continue developing his infrastructural projects across the state, adding that the state remained solvent because the reforms of Mr. President are working and more money is coming into the state.

“We are very solid financially as a state, we pay 40 per cent mobilisation for every contract awarded. We are going to do the groundbreaking of the N75 billion Sapele Road, which has been in bad shape, on Tuesday.

We have approved the construction of the N59 billion and N39 billion Uromi Junction flyover and the Ughelli -Otowhodo flyover, respectively.

“All these are made possible because the reforms of Mr President are working, and more monies are coming to the state,” Oborevwori said.