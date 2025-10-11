2026 WCQ: Nigeria vs Benin – Date, time, and where to Watch

The Super Eagles face a decisive showdown against Benin Republic on Tuesday in Uyo as the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies, with Nigeria needing a win and favourable results elsewhere to keep their qualification hopes alive.

The Super Eagles boosted their qualification hopes on Friday with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Lesotho, a result that keeps them in contention heading into the decisive final round of fixtures.

William Troost-Ekong opened the scoring in the 55th minute from the penalty spot after a handball in the Lesotho box, as Akor Adams added a second in the 80th minute with a composed finish before Kalake pulled one back for the hosts three minutes later.

Elsewhere, Benin Republic defeated Rwanda 1-0, while South Africa was held to a goalless draw by Zimbabwe, results that leave Nigeria trailing in third place with 14 points, behind Benin on 17 points and South Africa on 15 points.

How Nigeria can qualify

With only one game remaining, the Super Eagles’ fate is not fully in their hands, but qualification remains possible through two pathways:

Nigeria must defeat Benin Republic: a win in Uyo is non-negotiable if the Eagles are to stand any chance of securing a World Cup berth.

Hope for a slip-up elsewhere: Nigeria will also need South Africa to drop points in their final fixtures. A draw between South Africa and Rwanda would particularly favour the Super Eagles if they defeat Benin Republic by a two- or more-goal margin.

Opponents’ Watch

South Africa will host Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit in a game Nigeria will closely monitor, while Lesotho’s clash with Zimbabwe will have no bearing on qualification, as both nations are already out of contention.

Match Details

Date: Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. (Nigeria Time)

Venue: Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo

Where to Watch: Live on DStv SuperSport, SportyBet TV, and AfroSport.

