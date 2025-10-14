2026 WCQ: Live updates – South Africa 2-0 Rwanda

27 mins: GOAL! South Africa doubled their lead through Appollis. The winger met Modiba’s low cutback and, after miscuing his initial attempt, made no mistake with the rebound, finishing confidently to make it 2–0.

20 mins: Rwanda haven’t created much so far and have looked wasteful in possession. It’s been a comfortable opening spell for South Africa, who remain in control.

9 mins: Dream start for Hugo Broos’ men! South Africa lead, and with Benin trailing, Bafana Bafana are top of Group C and on course for a place at the 2026 World Cup if it stays this way.

6 mins: GOAL! South Africa take the lead through Thalente Mbatha, who unleashes a stunning strike into the top corner from the edge of the box.

1 min: We’re underway.

The final game in Group C promises high drama as the battle for the top two spots goes down to the wire. Bafana Bafana will also keep one eye on the group’s other decisive clash, hoping the result swings in their favour.

Rwanda, who were officially eliminated from World Cup contention following their home defeat to Benin on Friday, could still have a major say in the group’s outcome. A repeat of their 2-0 victory over South Africa in the reverse fixture played in November 2023 would end Bafana Bafana’s hopes of automatic qualification.

Hugo Broos’ side currently sit second in Group C behind leaders Benin, with Nigeria hot on their heels, just one point adrift.

Bafana Bafana have 15 points from nine matches, while Benin top the group with 17 points.