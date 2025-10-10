2025 IDGC: CSOs urge greater investment in girls, canvass gender equality

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

As the world marks the 2025 International Day of the Girl Child, a consortium of National Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) has joined the global community in celebrating the strength, resilience, and leadership of girls across the world.

They noted that this year’s theme, “The Girl I Am; The Change I Lead: Girls on the Frontlines of Crisis,” underscored the courage and innovation of girls who continue to lead change amid conflict, climate challenges, and social insecurity.

Speaking on the occasion, the Gender and Environmental Risk Reduction Initiative (GERI) emphasized the need to safeguard girls from the growing impacts of environmental and humanitarian crises.

“We continue to work to reduce risks that disproportionately affect women and girls, particularly in conflict and disaster-prone communities,” said Stephanie Temang, Deputy Executive Director and Gender Focal Point of GERI.

“Investing in girls today guarantees intergenerational impact and builds sustainable resilience for the future.”

Similarly, the Initiative for Human Rights and Gender Awareness (IHRGA) reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the rights and empowerment of girls worldwide.

“Despite progress, millions of girls still face discrimination, violence, and barriers to education,” noted Pauline Ikyereve of IHRGA. “We call on governments, communities, and individuals to take bold steps to ensure that every girl has the right to learn, to be safe, and to lead,” she added.

The Gender and Community Empowerment Initiative (GECOME) also highlighted the transformative power of girls, even in the face of adversity.

According to the Executive Director of GECOME, Dorcas Iorkusa “the girl child remains a beacon of hope and transformation. Even amid insecurity and gender-based violence, girls continue to rise with courage and creativity. We envision a future where resources are optimally used to empower girls to become agents of positive change.”

In the same vein, the Prime Youths and Women Empowerment Initiative (PYEWI) reaffirmed its belief in the potential of every girl to shape her destiny and her community.

“As we commemorate this day, we stand with girls who rise above crisis to lead change, inspire hope, and redefine what is possible,” said Iveren Ilim, Executive Director of PYEWI. “We remain committed to nurturing their voices, strengthening their leadership, and creating safe, inclusive spaces where they can thrive,” she said.

The Consortium reaffirmed its commitment to advancing gender equality, amplifying girls’ voices, and ensuring that no girl was left behind. “We recognize that empowering girls is not only a moral imperative but also a strategic pathway toward sustainable development, peace, and prosperity.

“Today, we celebrate every girl, her strength, her dreams, and her leadership. Together, let us continue to build a world where every girl can boldly say: “The Girl I Am is the Change I Lead.”