2 kidnappers arrested in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT—Rivers State Police Command said its men have arrested two notorious kidnappers, who recently lured and kidnapped a 24 years old girl whom they met on a dating site.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the suspects had also collected N200,000 ransome form their victim’s family before later releasing her.

Iringe-Koko said the suspects had carried out the act in Egwi community, Etche Local Government Area of the state, adding that they were among the notorious gang terrorising Etche and environs. She said the suspectes, Ifeanyi Alozie, 25 years old, from Okomoko, Etche LGA and Miracle Nwimene, 25 years old, from Zakpo, Khana LGA have voluntarily confessed to the crime.She said: “The Rivers State Police Command in a daring operation, arrested two suspected notorious kidnappers involved in the abduction of a 24-year-old woman, (name withheld), on September 21, 2025,t about 2030hrs in Igbo Etche.

“Following actionable intelligence on September 22, 2025, operatives of the command attached to the Special Operations and Intelligence Team, SOIT, sprang into action, trailing the suspects to their hideout in Egwi, Etche, about 2200hrs and arrested the following two suspects. “During the preliminary interrogation, both suspects voluntarily confessed to their involvement in the crime.

, revealing that they lured the victim through a dating site to Igbo Etche, where she was kidnapped.

“Despite the pressure from our relentless pursuit, the suspects (abductors) managed to collect a ransom of N200,000 from her relatives before releasing the victim.

“Suspects are currently in Police custody, investigation is ongoing, and efforts are intensified to arrest other suspects at large.”