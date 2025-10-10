10th Senate achievements unprecedented in lawmaking —Akpabio’s Aide

Akpabio

By Henry Ojelu

Kenny Okolugbo, media aide to Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, has reeled out what he described as unprecedented achievements in lawmaking, economic reforms, and governance under the leadership of his principal.

Okolugbo who made the disclosure in Abuja on Monday, said the 10th Senate has, within two years, passed more than 90 bills, out of which 52 have been signed into law by President Bola Tinubu.

He described the Senate’s record as a testament to Akpabio’s “uncommon leadership style,” adding that the upper chamber has contributed immensely to stabilising the economy, improving fiscal policies, and promoting inclusive development across the country.

According to him, interventions by the Senate have helped strengthen the naira and reduce inflation, which currently stands at 20.12 per cent, showing a 4.23 per cent improvement in recent months.

“We are not yet there, but there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Okolugbo said.

He listed key legislations such as the Student Loan (NELFUND) Act, which enables indigent students to access education loans repayable only after employment, and the Tax Reform Bill, which was initially resisted but later passed to expand the tax net and ease burdens on low-income earners.

Other notable achievements, he said, include the passage of the Minimum Wage Act, which doubled workers’ pay by 100 per cent and exempted those earning the minimum wage from personal income tax, as well as the establishment of five regional development commissions across the South East, South West, South South, North West, and North Central zones.

“These commissions will bring governance and development closer to the people, addressing long-standing issues of regional imbalance,” he added.

Despite not receiving the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper from the Executive, the Senate, according to Okolugbo, has already taken proactive steps to extend the implementation of capital projects in the 2024 and 2025 budgets to prevent economic disruptions.

He disclosed that plans are underway to convene a National Security Summit to address the root causes of insecurity in the country, while the Electricity Act has been strengthened to prevent arbitrary tariff increases. “We cannot continue to pay higher bills for electricity we rarely get,” he noted.

Okolugbo said the achievements of the 10th Senate prove that legislative effectiveness is not measured by confrontation with the Executive but by constructive collaboration that delivers tangible results for Nigerians.

He praised Akpabio’s leadership style, describing him as “a man in a hurry to achieve results.”

He said, “Working with him gives me insight into why he was called the Uncommon Governor during his tenure in Akwa Ibom. His developmental strides then still speak for him today.”

Okolugbo also commended the Deputy Senate President for ensuring smooth legislative business whenever Akpabio is away, maintaining that there is no vacuum in the chamber’s operations.

“The 10th Senate remains focused on passing laws that will drive economic growth, strengthen democracy, and improve the lives of Nigerians,” he said.