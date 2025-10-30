10,000 Lagos residents to benefit as Pistis Foundation expands free healthcare drive

By Henry Obetta

Amid widening gaps in access to affordable healthcare in Nigeria, the Pistis Foundation has launched a major intervention to provide free medical and surgical services to 10,000 Lagos residents through its annual Ubomi Medical and Surgical Outreach, now in its eighth edition.

Organised in partnership with Pro-Health International and the Hospital for Trauma and Surgery (HTS), the five-day programme offers medical, surgical, dental, eye, and maternal health services to residents, particularly those in underserved communities, from October 27 to 31, 2025.

As part of this year’s outreach, the foundation commissioned a new ward at HTS to expand its capacity for free healthcare delivery, highlighting the growing role of private and faith-based organisations in bridging gaps left by an overstretched public system.

Speaking during the launch, Pistis Foundation Executive Director Leonard Thomas said the outreach complements government efforts to ensure that no Nigerian is denied care due to poverty.

“Government alone cannot meet all the health needs. That’s why we bring hospital services to communities once every year to cater to those who cannot afford quality healthcare,” he said.

Thomas disclosed that more than 100 medical professionals are on hand to carry out 4,000 medical interventions and about 200 surgeries during the programme. He also noted that the foundation had renovated a section of its partner hospital to accommodate more patients, especially those requiring surgery, and revealed plans to establish a permanent hospital in Lagos to sustain healthcare interventions beyond periodic outreaches.

Project Lead of Ubomi Outreach, Lois Isemede, said the impact of the programme goes beyond numbers, but funding remains a major challenge.

“We rely on over 300 volunteers, both medical and non-medical, who need support. Funding remains our biggest challenge, and we are constantly seeking partnerships to sustain and expand our reach,” she said.

Responding to the growing mental health crisis, this year’s outreach included a mental health counselling unit. Lead Consultant and CEO of L-Cubed International Limited, Ayodeji Lawrence, said her team provides therapy and counselling for patients diagnosed with critical conditions such as cancer, hepatitis B, and HIV.

“Many are just learning of their diagnosis for the first time. Without proper counselling, hearing such news can lead to emotional breakdowns,” she said, calling on the government to intensify public education on mental health and tackle the stigma surrounding psychological illness.

“Our culture of shame must stop. People should feel free to say they’re depressed just as they would say they have a headache. It’s okay not to be okay mentally,” Lawrence added. “Programmes like Ubomi 8.0 not only treat the body but also heal the mind.”

Head of the Consulting Unit and volunteer with Pro-Health International, Joy Audu, described the initiative as a lifeline for people who would otherwise go without medical care.

“We have people coming from Ogun and other states with no money for treatment, but this initiative is giving them hope again,” she said, reaffirming Pro-Health’s commitment to partnering with Pistis Foundation to ensure continuous access to healthcare for vulnerable populations.

“Health is wealth, and every effort to make people healthy contributes to a stronger society,” Audu added.