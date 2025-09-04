Zulum hails Taraba Green House, says project will boost food security

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State has commended the Taraba State Green House project, popularly referred to as the Cucumber Farm, describing it as a major step toward tackling hunger and enhancing food security in the North East and across Nigeria.

Zulum gave the commendation in Jalingo while commissioning the remodelled farm during the North East Governors’ Forum summit. The forum had earlier expressed concerns over the likelihood of food shortages next year.

In a statement issued by Emmanuel Bello, Special Adviser on Media and Digital Communications to Governor Agbu Kefas, the commissioning was described as a “revolutionary milestone” for agriculture in the region.

Apart from Governor Kefas and Governor Zulum, the event was attended by Governors Ahmadu Fintiri (Adamawa), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Yahaya Inuwa (Gombe), and Mai Mala Buni (Yobe).

Bello noted that the facility, which locals often call the Cucumber Farm, is among the most advanced greenhouses in the country.

“The world-class technology here guarantees all-year cultivation of vegetables, regardless of weather conditions. From premium green peppers to some of the best-quality tomatoes in the market, Taraba has now positioned itself as Nigeria’s vegetable hub,” Bello said.

He added that the project is being managed by agricultural experts Ohad Shtilman and Eyal Tal, alongside a dedicated team from TSI, who are working to sustain the venture after lessons from its earlier collapse.

According to Bello, the farm is already attracting significant market interest, with buyers, sellers, and investors eager to tap into the profitable opportunities it offers.