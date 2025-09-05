Zulum gifts N300,000 to each parents of 90 pupils enrolled into Western Education in Northern Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State announced a donation of N300,000 to each of the parents of about 90 students who were enrolled on Junior Secondary School to pursue Western Education at Government Day Secondary School, Gajigana in Magumeri Local Government area.

Gajigana, a very populated community in Magumeri local government area is about 54kms drive from Maiduguri, the state capital.

The donation in which, each father/guardian be given N250,000 and N50,000 to each mother was to motivate them and others enroll their children into the formal and informal education in Northern Borno Senatorial District, which he noted is considered backward interms of school enrolment due to over decade activities of Boko Haram terrorists.

Zulum made the pronouncement shortly after he commissioned a multi million naira Higher Islamic College and Government Day Secondary School Gajigana on Friday. The two projects were executed by the State Government in collaboration with World Bank assist Adolecent Girls Initiative for Learning and Empowerment (AGILE).

“It is very shocking seeing the huge number of youths in Gajigana, but failed to enroll into Western Education, we cannot continue to invest heavily in Education by building infrastructures such as classroom blocks, but the school enrolment is not encouraging.

“To this end, we are giving each father of every enrolled students N250,000, while their mothers would be given N50,000 each for allowing their children enrolled into this school which is the only secondary school in this community. Doing so will encourage other parents to follow suit”. Zulum said.

Speaking further on the commissioning of the Higher Islamic College in Gajigana with 48 classrooms, Zulum stressed that about 20 similar colleges had been built in different local government areas to provide Almajiris with basic literacy and vocational skills.

He directed that a daily meal be provided in each of the Higher Islamic Colleges for the students going forward.

The governor said: “our goal is clear: to provide our children, especially Sangaya learners, with the knowledge and skills required to thrive in today’s world.

“In pursuit of this, the institutions we are establishing operate under a curriculum approved by the National Board for Arabic and Islamic Studies (NBAIS) which harmoniously blends Islamic scholarship with Science, Mathematics, Technology and Foundational English.

“At the same time, we have remained unwavering in our commitment to revitalising the Sangaya education system—an enduring pillar of Islamic learning that has shaped our society for generations.

“Our reforms have been deliberate and balanced: safeguarding the cherished values of traditional Islamic scholarship while introducing modern subjects and vocational training.”

The Governor who had a brief stop over at the standard borehole drilled foe the ressettled people in Karnuwa village of Magumeri which was facilitated by the Chairman House Committee on North East Development Commission and member representing Magumeri/Gubio/Kaga Federal constituency, hailed the Lawmaker for the team work with NEDC to provide accommodation and portable drinking water to the community.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Engr Lawan Abba Wakilbe, commended Governor Zulum for delivering over 104 mega schools in six years.

“Your Excellency, to proudly highlight that under your stewardship, 104 Mega Schools have already been completed and delivered across the state, with an additional 35 at different stages of construction, excluding those already advertised and awaiting commencement,” Wakilbe said.

The commissioner added: “This is a remarkable achievement that reflects not only infrastructure but vision, leadership, and an unwavering commitment to generations yet unborn.”

In his speech, the Executive Secretary, Borno State Arabic and Sangaya Education Board, Dr. Abdulkadir Harun said, the event is a remarkable innovative, not only for the people of Gajiganna but also for the entire Borno State, as it represents their collective commitment to providing access to quality Qur’ anic, Arabic,

and Islamic education for their children and future generations.

“Your Excellency, the vision and determination you have shown in

advancing both Western and Islamic education in our dear State remains a model for others across Nigeria.

“These schools are another clear testimony of your administration’s resolve to integrate and strengthen Islamic knowledge, moral upbringing, and community development.

“The Higher Islamic School will serve as a center of knowledge, moral discipline, and character development. It will not only provide

opportunities for memorization and understanding of the Glorious

Qur’ an but also expose learners to structured Arabic studies, thereby

bridging the gap between traditional Sangaya learning and the formal

school system”. Dr. Harun stated.

In their goodwill messages, the Senate Chief Whip (Borno North), Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno and member representing Magumeri/Gubio/Kaga federal constituency, Hon. Usman Zannah commended Governor Zulum for his purposeful leadership and vision in revamping the Education Sector in the state.

The Lawmakers explained that these initiatives by the governor would go along way in preventing youths in joining Boko Haram.

They all pledged their unflinching support and cooperation to the present administration, especially in the fight against terrorism, out -of -school syndrome, poverty and all other forms of infrastructural decay in their constituency.

Senator Monguno and Hon. Zannah therefore called upon the people of the area who have not obtained their Permanent Voter’s Cards (PVCs), to do so in the ongoing registration exercise in the state, as according to them, doing so, will guarantee them get dividends of democracy in the future.

The event was attended by the Senate Chief whip and the senator representing northern Borno, Mohammed Tahir Monguno, Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan, members of the House of Representatives, Usman Zannah, Abdulkadir Rahis and Engr Bukar Talba.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of Borno State House of Assembly, Abdulkarim Lawan; APC Chairman, Bello Ayuba; the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Bukar Tijani; the Deputy Chief of Staff, Dr Babagana Mustahpa Mallumbe, among other senior government officials.