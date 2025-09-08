Zulum approves principal officers for Monguno, Gwoza Nursing Colleges

Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum.

.. Appoints Ali Mamman Shuwa as GM, BRTV

Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, has approved the appointment of 4 principal officers of the recently established Colleges of Nursing in Monguno and Gwoza Local Government Areas.

In a statement released Monday night, the Secretary to the Borno State Government, Bukar Tijani, announced that Zulum appointed 4 officers from Dikwa, Gwoza, Monguno and Hawul local government areas.

The SSG noted that the four appointees include: Zainab Ali Grema, appointed Provost of the College of Nursing, Monguno, Aji Bukar, appointed Provost of the College of Nursing, Gwoza, Umar M. Mustapha, appointed as Registrar, College of Nursing, Monguno, and Linda Charles Usman as Registrar, College of Nursing, Gwoza, with all the appointments effective September 8, 2025.

Zainab Ali Grema has two degrees, a Bachelor of Nursing (BNSC) and a Master’s in Reproductive Health. She served for 10 years as Senior Lecturer, Deputy Coordinator of Community Midwifery, Dean of Student Affairs and later Exam Officer at the College of Nursing, Maiduguri from 2014 to 2024.

Aji Bukar, a native of Gwoza Local Government, received two Bachelor’s degrees in Health Education and Nursing in 2009 and 2018, respectively.

Mr Bukar has taught nursing and midwifery in Nigeria and Gambia for several years. He currently serves as Deputy Provost at the College of Nursing, Maiduguri.

The statement noted that while congratulating the newly appointed principal officers, Governor Zulum charged them with applying their extensive experience to advance health education in Borno State.

Meanwhile, Governor Babagana Umara Zulum has approved the appointment of Ali Mamman Shuwa as a substantive General Manager of the Borno Radio Television (BRTV).

Until his appointment Ali Mamman Shuwa was the Director of Current Affairs in BRTV, he is a seasoned broadcaster and has held several managerial positions.

The SSG noted that the appointment is with immediate effect while the Acting General Umar Gazali is expected to serve in his previous capacity.

Zulum congratulated the new General Manager while also wishing the outgoing Acting General Manager, Umar Gazali well in his future endeavors and for his service in managing the affairs of the BRTV.