Zamfara Politics: Marafa will bury himself in shame — APC Chairman

Alhaji Tukur Danfulani, the Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara, has described recent political comments against President Bola Tinubu by Sen. Kabiru Marafa as unfortunate.

Danfulani, in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday, described Marafa’s comments as an act of selfish motives.

He said: “We, therefore, call on Marafa to come to Zamfara and reassess his popularity among the electorate. I believe he will bury himself in shame.

“Marafa’s unguarded utterances are just out of frustration of losing election and his inability to secure appointments in President Bola Tinubu administration.

“Ordinarily, if not because Marafa touched Mr President in his uncivilised manner, we would not have responded to a lower and rejected politician like him.”

According to Danfulani, the State APC leadership had listened to the recent interview granted by Marafa, threatening to reduce Tinubu’s 2023 votes by one million.

“I would like to address that by telling the Nigerian public that, apart from being disgraced from the Senate by his constituents in 2019, he has not recovered from his dementia.

“Even in the 2023 polls, where he made uncorroborated calls on the 2023 elections, it should be noted that Marafa could not even win his constituency in the same elections.

“Talk less of securing the votes which largely came through the faith the electorate have in the party and in Matawalle, Yari and other respected party leaders in the state,”the chairman said.

Danfulani recalled that Matawalle, the current Minister of State for Defence, served as the Coordinator of Tinubu/Shettima’s Presidential Campaign Council for the entire North-West and initially doubled as the Zamfara Coordinator.

“Matawalle honourably suggested that the Zamfara coordination should be given to Marafa, but unfortunately, he, Marafa, did not merit it.

“Having lost everywhere, Marafa, who insisted he be given a high-ranking position in the government, began to create one problem or another.

“He sometimes used alliances with other trouble makers who would also leave him immediately they discovered his selfish motives,” he added.

Danfulani said that the APC supporters in Zamfara had grown wiser and more loyal to political leaders like Matawalle, Yari, and many others who were supporting them.

“That was why the party won the just-concluded Kaura Namoda South State House of Assembly by-election with a wide margin against the runner-up (PDP).

“This was without any input from the likes of Marafa, who tried to sabotage APC’s chances of winning through anti-party maneuvers that didn’t work for them.

“It’s laughable that Marafa who couldn’t win even his ward of Yandoton Daji or his local government of Tsafe or his central constituency, could boast of reducing one million votes out of President Bola Ahmed’s votes of 2023.”

“The question is, from where Marafa will get these votes, because the entire Zamfara votes in 2023 were not close to one million votes, except if he is going to use his bragging nature.

“So, I want the public to consider Marafa as just a lame dog that can only bark but without any tooth to bite,”Danfulani added.

He said that what was expected from Marafa during the interview was to tell the world how many votes he secured for himself and those of his opponent in the last election.

“He should have done this before talking about reducing President Bola Tinubu’s votes while peddling lies and propaganda that are dead on arrival,” Danfulani further said.

Vanguard News