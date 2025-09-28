Zamfara mine collapse: Solid Minerals Ministry leads rescue operations

…as 13 illegal miners killed

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development, yesterday, disclosed deployment of Federal Mines officers to lead rescue operations at a mining pit that collapsed in Kadauri Village, Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Segun Tomori, saying, “The collapse, triggered by heavy rainfall and aggravated by the unlawful activities of illegal miners, trapped at least fifteen (15) itinerant mine workers. Thirteen (13) of them have been recovered, tragically with no survivors. Efforts are underway to recover the remaining two, who are still trapped in the rubble.

“Reacting to the incident, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake bemoaned the tragedy, describing the loss of lives as both avoidable and unfortunate. He stressed that relevant departments of the ministry have been mobilized to aid rescue operations and unearth the circumstances leading to the incident.”

The statement quoted the Minister as saying, “I received with deep shock the report of the unfortunate incident in Zamfara, which has unfortunately resulted in some casualties.

“Our first responders have been mobilized to the site and are working with officials of the state government on rescue operations, after which the site will be sealed off.”

Meanwhile, according to the statement, preliminary investigations reveal that the area is characterized by loose sand and traces of gold, making it suitable for alluvial mining. Once gold traces were discovered, illegal miners mobilized itinerant workers who rushed to the site with rudimentary tools, disregarding the environmental and safety risks inherent to the terrain.

The statement further reads that, “In a bid to tackle illegal mining, it will be recalled that Alake launched the mining marshals over a year ago, and their operations have led to the arrest of over 300 illegal miners across 10 states and the FCT and the sealing of 98 illegal mining sites. Efforts to expand the scope of their operations nationwide and bolster their capacity with additional personnel and logistics are underway.

“However, Zamfara presents a unique challenge due to its history of banditry prior to the current administration.”

The statement also added that, “The Tinubu administration is tackling the issue decisively through military clearance operations coordinated by the National Security Adviser (NSA). In light of improved security in the state, the Minister in December 2024 announced the lifting of the ban on exploration mining activities in Zamfara.

“Since then, the Federal Government has intensified security operations in the state and in the North-west region to ensure that full mining operations resume in earnest.

“To further strengthen oversight and monitoring of mining sites nationwide, the Ministry has commenced the process of installing satellite surveillance systems. This will enable real-time monitoring and proactive responses to incidents such as the Zamfara collapse, while deterring illegal activities.

“Whilst the ministry awaits a comprehensive report of ongoing investigations into the Maru mine pit collapse, the Minister reaffirms the Federal Government’s zero-tolerance stance on illegal mining, warning all involved to desist or face the full weight of the law.

“We will not relent until we rid this country of the nefarious activities of illegal miners. Despite our vast land mass, we remain undaunted. With satellite surveillance and other enforcement measures underway, we aim to drastically reduce mine collapses across the country and tighten the noose around sponsors of illegal mining”, Alake asserted.

Vanguard News