Zamfara APC chides Gov Lawal over comment on security

Gov Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State.

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is appalled by the continuous outpouring of comments by Gov. Dauda Lawal on the state’s security affairs.

Malam Yusuf Idris, State APC Publicity Secretary, in a statement he issued in Gusau on Thursday, described the Governor’s comment as uncalled for.

“It is unfortunate for the governor and Chief Security Officer of the state to be saying that he is aware of the movement of every bandit’ kingpin and his gang operating in the state.

“Very unfortunately , the governor refused to give an intelligence report to the security agencies fighting the bandits, day and night.

“The APC as a party, we don’t know why the governor continues to overlook the issue of insecurity, giving bandits the chance to continue killing and abducting the innocent citizens,” Idris added.

According to him, in a recent interview with journalists in the state, the governor again exposed how his hands have been soiled in supporting and harbouring the bandits terrorising the innocent citizens in the state.

“The governor unequivocally told the media men that he knows all the bandits’ camps operating in Zamfara forests and knows their every movement.

“Therefore, as the chief security officer of the state, he has consistently refused to take proactive measures against them.

“But only saying, if he had the authority, he’d bring banditry to an end in the state within two weeks,” Idris added.

The State APC leadership also expressed worries about why the governor has never approached the Federal Government to partner with it in the effort to clear the state of bandits.

“We noticed that at several times, the governor always condemn the Federal government under the APC,” Idris added.

The APC urged Lawal to emulate the strategies of the former governor, Bello Matawalle, towards addressing banditry.

“The APC also recalled that the former governor, Bello Matawalle, during his celebration of his first 100 days in office, distributed 200 fully equipped operational vehicles to all the security agencies in the state and backed it up with allowances to ease their logistics.

“The governor’s statement is a clear acceptance of his government’s failure to protect the lives and properties of the citizens against bandit attacks.

“The APC calls on Lawal to concentrate on delivering his campaign promises of ending banditry in two months and stop apportioning blames on anybody,” Idris further said.

Vanguard News