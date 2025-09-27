Youths raise concern over title revocation in Taraba

By Luminous Jannamike

A youth group in Taraba State has expressed disappointment over the withdrawal of traditional titles from Alhaji Dr. Saleem Iliyasu Goje, popularly known as Dan Mama, saying the decision could discourage youth participation in community development.

In a statement signed by Comrade Ibrahim Isa Donga, Chairman of Taraba State Youths Advocate For Good Governance, the association said the development raised concerns about fairness, due process, and respect for traditional institutions.

The group noted that Dan Mama had earned recognition from traditional authorities through his contributions to his community.

“Dan Mama, as a young and influential figure, has through his own merit and commitment to his community, earned the recognition and traditional titles bestowed upon him.

“These titles are a testament to his positive contributions and the trust reposed in him by traditional institutions,” Isa Donga said.

The association emphasised that the withdrawal of the titles without clear explanation or opportunity for a fair hearing could send the wrong signal to young people striving to serve their communities.

“This development sends a discouraging signal to the vibrant and aspiring youths of Taraba State. It suggests that their hard work, community service, and acceptance by traditional institutions could be reversed without clarity or transparency,” the group stated.

They made four demands to the state government: to provide details on the reasons for the action, to give Goje the opportunity to respond in a fair process, to reconsider the decision if no wrongdoing is established, and to reaffirm its support for youth inclusion in leadership.

“A democratic government must operate on the rule of law, not on secrecy. Should the government fail to provide credible evidence of wrongdoing, we call for the restoration of all traditional titles to Dan Mama and a public apology,” Isa Donga said.

The association further said it would continue to monitor the situation in the interest of justice and youth development in the state.