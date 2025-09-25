Youth leader laud Tinubu, others for resolution of Ogoni oil dispute

The President-General of the Ogoni Youth Federation, Mr. Legborsi Yamaabana, has praised President Bola Tinubu’s administration for its efforts to resolve the dispute that stalled oil exploration and production in Ogoni land.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that oil exploration and production were suspended in Ogoniland in the early 1990s, with Shell being forced out by 1993 due to persistent unrest by the locals, spearheaded by the Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP).

NAN further notes that the dispute involved the Federal Government, oil multinationals and Ogoni people.

Yamaabana, in a statement issued to journalists by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Hycienth Ana, in Port Harcourt on Thursday, said that Tinubu’s government had been able to resolve the dispute.

He described the ongoing peace process as sincere, timely and commendable.

Yamaabana noted that the resolutions reached hold great promise for addressing the longstanding challenges of poverty and unemployment in Ogoniland.

The PG, a former Federal House of Representatives aspirant for Khana/Gokana Federal Constituency, used the medium to commend Tinubu for the national honours to the `Ogoni four.’

“President Tinubu’s extension of recognition to these Ogoni thirteen is a long-awaited gesture of justice and inclusivity,” he said.

He further applauded the President for bestowing a national honour on renowned Ogoni rights activist, Mr Ledum Mitee, describing the recognition as a befitting tribute to his contributions to the struggle for justice and equity.

Yamaabana said that resuming oil operations in Ogoniland with fairness and environmental responsibility would be a landmark achievement for Tinubu’s government in Nigeria’s socio-economic history.

He also commended the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, the Rivers Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, and the Ogoni Dialogue Committee, led by Prof. Don Baridam, for their roles in facilitating the dialogue.

The Ogoni youth leader reaffirmed commitment to supporting the federal government’s initiatives for economic growth and sustainable development in the area.

Vanguard News