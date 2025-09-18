You’re 20 years older, but look younger – Natasha tells 2Baba at 50

Deputy Majority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru Idibia, has penned a heartfelt tribute to her husband and Afrobeats icon Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Baba, as he marks his 50th birthday on Thursday.

In a post made on her Instagram page, Natasha described the award-winning singer as “the love of my life,” while expressing her joy at sharing her life with him despite their 20-year age gap.

She wrote: “Happy birthday to the love of my life. You are 50!!!!!! Oh wow!!!!!! You spaced me with 20 years and you look younger than I do. How ironic.”

Expressing gratitude, she added, “Innocent Ujah Idibia my husband…. words cannot express the joy you’ve brought into my life. My joy is complete with you in it.

“This year was the best year of my life…. waking up to you every morning is one of the greatest gifts ever and I thank God for that. Baby I want to spend each day loving you and caring for you for the rest of my life. I love you and happy birthday my baby.”

2Baba, celebrated as one of Afrobeats’ enduring legends, continues to inspire fans with his timeless music and remarkable love story as well.

As the legendary singer turns 50, tributes have been pouring in from fans, colleagues and fellow entertainers, hailing him as a trailblazer who has paved the way for a new generation of Afrobeats stars.