You are going on spiritual journey not jamboree – NCPC tells pilgrims

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), Bishop Stephen Adegbite, has advised intending pilgrims to Jerusalem not to see the exercise as a jamboree.

Adegbite gave the advice on Tuesday in Abuja when bidding farewell to the departing Christian pilgrims to Israel and Jordan for the NCPC’s delayed Easter Pilgrimage exercise.

He further advised them to be of good behaviour and conduct themselves in a most orderly manner while in the Holy Land.

“What you are going for is a spiritual journey, not a jamboree.

“I admonish you to avoid embarking on shopping sprees and concentrate on the real purpose of the journey, which is premised on spirituality.”

Adegbite also urged the intending Christian Pilgrims to be careful with what they eat while in the Holy Land, stating that they should eat with decorum and etiquette.

According to him, the pilgrimage should be a period of new experience.

The NCPC boss assured them that they would see the manifestations of God’s glory in their lives and would come back with outstanding testimonies.

Adegbite affirmed that President Bola Tinubu was not a religious bigot and has been most supportive of both Christian and Muslim Pilgrimages.

He therefore, urged them to uphold President Bola Tinubu in prayer so that the Good Lord would continue to renew his strength and enable him to finish well in the service of the nation.

The NCPC secretary equally enjoined the pilgrims to also uphold the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, in prayers as she turns 65 years on Sept. 21.

Adegbite encouraged other citizens that as many as would want to go to Israel would be assisted by the commission.

He said that about 350 intending Christian Pilgrims departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja for the Kingdom of Jordan, en route Israel.

The number, the secretary said, was made up of Christian Pilgrims, Edo, Taraba, Benue, and Consular.(NAN)