WTD: Plateau sets course for sustainable tourism

Jos – The Plateau State Government has unveiled plans to make tourism a key driver of economic growth and environmental protection, using the 2025 World Tourism Day celebration in Jos as a platform to announce new strategies and partnerships.

At the event held at the weekend at the Rayfield Resort, Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Cornelius Doeyok, said the administration is determined to align development with the three pillars of sustainability, people, planet and prosperity.

Speaking on the global theme, “Tourism & Sustainable Transformation,” he described the celebration as more than a ritual, calling it “a clarion call to harness the power of our unique heritage, not as a resource to be depleted, but as a legacy to be nurtured for generations unborn.”

Doeyok explained that the State’s tourism drive will prioritize communities, protect the environment and grow the economy. Social sustainability, he said, means creating dignified jobs, preserving Plateau’s rich cultural tapestry and ensuring that stories told to visitors are authentic and respectful.

On environmental protection, the Commissioner highlighted the Shere Hills, Wase Rock, Pandam Game Reserve and Jos Wildlife Park as treasures that must be safeguarded, and encouraged hotels and resorts to adopt eco-friendly practices, improve waste management and water conservation, and promote low-impact activities such as hiking, birdwatching and agro-tourism.

On economic sustainability, he pointed to initiatives like the “Taste of Plateau” programme, which urges restaurants to source ingredients locally, and the creation of high-value tourism products to attract responsible travellers seeking authentic experiences.

To achieve these targets, Doeyok outlined a four-point plan that includes reviewing the tourism master plan to embed sustainability and offer incentives for eco-compliant businesses, upgrading access roads to key attractions in an environmentally sensitive manner, training tour guides and hospitality staff to deliver world-class service, and fostering public–private–community partnerships.

The Commissioner also challenged hospitality operators to reduce single-use plastics and conserve energy, urged tour operators to design itineraries featuring cultural exchanges and conservation activities, and appealed to the media to “tell the new story of Plateau State, a story of resilience, beauty and sustainable progress.”

He reminded residents that “a warm smile to a visitor is the first step in sustainable tourism.”

Also, the Chairman of the House Committee on Tourism and Culture, Owen Dakogol, pledged legislative backing to strengthen the sector, while the General Manager of the Plateau State Tourism Corporation, Chuwang Pwajok, highlighted signature events such as the Unity Carols, the PRTV Christmas tree-lighting ceremony and the New Year countdown fireworks, urging private investors to help expand these attractions.

World Tourism Day, observed globally on September 27, celebrates tourism’s social, cultural and economic value. Plateau’s 2025 edition featured music, dance, cuisine exhibitions and others, reinforcing the State’s image as Nigeria’s Home of Peace and Tourism.

Meanwhile, Doeyok said the transformation Plateau seeks is a continuous journey hence, “Let us protect our environment, empower our people and share the Plateau story with the world in a way that is profitable and permanent.”