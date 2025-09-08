World leaders gather in Ethiopia for Africa Climate Summit

Many world leaders, top United Nations officials, and delegates from across the globe have arrived in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the second edition of the Africa Climate Summit (ACS2), scheduled for September 8–10.

The summit, themed “Accelerating Global Climate Solutions: Financing for Africa’s Resilient and Green Development,” will bring together heads of state, policymakers, climate experts, and civil society organisations to articulate a united African stance ahead of the COP30 negotiations in Brazil next year.

Discussions at the summit will focus on unlocking Africa’s vast renewable energy potential, showcasing indigenous climate innovations, attracting sustainable finance, and ensuring development priorities are balanced with urgent climate action.

The gathering builds on the momentum of the inaugural Africa Climate Summit held in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2023, where leaders adopted the Nairobi Declaration — a continental blueprint for green growth and financing.

This year’s summit is expected to go a step further, with participants pushing for stronger commitments towards climate adaptation, resilient infrastructure, and innovative financing mechanisms that will not overburden African economies with unsustainable debt.

It is expected that the event will culminate in the adoption of the Addis Declaration, a collective statement of Africa’s climate priorities and demands to the global community.