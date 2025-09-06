World Cup Qualifier: Super Eagles seek revival against Rwanda in Uyo

Nigeria’s Super Eagles confront Rwanda in Uyo on Saturday, in what many already describe as a defining encounter for their fragile 2026 World Cup qualifying journey.

The three-time African champions stand at a crossroads. After missing the 2022 finals in Qatar, the prospect of consecutive failures looms dangerously over Nigerian football’s proud reputation.

So far, the campaign has been marked by frustrating draws. Nigeria have managed four stalemates in six matches, in spite of conceding only a solitary goal throughout the qualifiers.

That defensive resilience highlights one strength, yet their inability to convert dominance into victories has undermined progress. For a side boasting talent, such stuttering results feel unacceptable.

Supporters have grown restless. The weight of expectation has always been heavy, but after the heartbreak of 2022, patience has evaporated. The team must now deliver.

Rwanda, however, are not expected to roll over. Their record shows two defeats in the last four qualifiers, coupled with poor away form—losing 60 per cent recently.

Nevertheless, Rwanda remain dangerous opponents. Their pace and discipline have troubled stronger teams before, and Nigeria cannot afford complacency given their precarious position in Group C.

History offers encouragement. Nigeria hold a clear upper hand, regularly triumphing against Rwanda in past encounters, including victory in their most recent meeting. This psychological edge could prove significant.

Yet current form differs from past dominance. The Super Eagles have failed to impose consistency. Fans wonder if history alone can propel them to qualification glory.

Coach Eric Chelle and his squad face immense pressure. With star forwards misfiring and midfield creativity inconsistent, questions linger over both selection and tactical discipline.

“The players must fight together. Nobody wants to miss the World Cup. If you fail, it’s another four years lost,” former Super Eagles player, Garba Lawal, said.

The sense of urgency is palpable. Nigeria must not only win against Rwanda but sustain momentum for tougher assignments, including an away clash against South Africa.

In Nigeria’s favour is the unresolved controversy shaking Group C. In March, South Africa fielded suspended midfielder Teboho Mokoena against Lesotho, an apparent violation of FIFA’s disciplinary code.

By regulation, such breaches normally result in forfeiture, with the match awarded 3–0 to the aggrieved side. Lesotho, however, lodged no protest, leaving FIFA silent months later.

This unresolved dispute has unsettled the standings. Should FIFA act, South Africa’s lead would shrink, dramatically reshaping the group. Nigeria would suddenly find qualification prospects far more attainable.

For now, the Super Eagles sit fourth in the group with seven points, trailing South Africa on 16, Benin on 11, and Rwanda with eight.

Victory over Rwanda would raise Nigeria to ten points, narrowing the gap with second place. Defeat, however, would practically extinguish hopes of finishing top.

Even second place guarantees nothing. Only four best runners-up from nine African groups proceed to a playoff, followed by a punishing intercontinental series. The margin for error is minimal.

The Uyo encounter therefore carries significance beyond three points. It is a test of mentality, leadership, and Nigeria’s ability to overcome adversity at a critical footballing juncture.

The Super Eagles cannot rely on FIFA’s ruling alone. They must seize control of their destiny by stringing victories together, starting with Rwanda in front of expectant home fans.

For a football-loving nation, missing consecutive World Cups would strike deeper than any defeat. Pride, identity, and reputation all ride on Saturday’s showdown in Uyo.(NAN)