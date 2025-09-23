Women’s groups to submit memorandum for Reserved Seats Bill

Over 750 Nigerian women, representing all 36 states and the FCT, will converge in Abuja on Monday, 22 September 2025, to submit a memorandum in support of the passage of the Special Seats Reserved for Women Bill.

According to Ebere Ifendu, Chair of the Women’s Political Participation–Technical Working Group (WPP–TWG), the women will assemble at the Maryam Babangida National Centre for Women Development early morning. From there, they will embark on a peaceful walk to the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, where the leadership of the National Assembly is expected to receive their memorandum during a stakeholder meeting.

Ifendu explained that although the National Assembly is currently on recess, Nigerian women remain resolute in presenting their memorandum to the leadership. She emphasized that the peaceful walk represents a unified national action by women determined to secure their rightful place in governance.

“The Reserved Seats Bill is not just about numbers, it is about securing women’s rightful place in governance and ensuring that the voices of Nigerian women are heard where decisions that affect their lives are made,” Ifendu stated.

She further urged the media to sustain their support. “An ally we’ve had so far in this journey in getting the Special Seats Reserved for Women Bill is the media. Now at this critical moment, we need the media to forge ahead as a true ally to raise critical awareness on the bill for the legislators to pass it.”

The Bill seeks an amendment to the 1999 Constitution to provide reserved seats for women in the National Assembly and State Houses of Assembly. This reform is designed to strengthen inclusive governance and guarantee greater representation of women in decision-making processes