Wike’s aide tackles Sowore over alleged assassination plot

Omoyele Sowore

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Lere Olayinka, has dismissed allegations by activist and SaharaReporters publisher, Omoyele Sowore, that President Bola Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike were plotting to assassinate him.

In a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja, Olayinka described Sowore’s claims as “mind games” and a ploy to sustain his lifestyle, insisting that neither the President nor the FCT Minister had any reason to target the activist.

According to him, Sowore should instead focus on defending himself in his ongoing criminal trial rather than making “reckless allegations” against national leaders.

“If there is any threat to the life of Sowore, it must be from those he has blackmailed. He should leave President Tinubu and the FCT Minister out of the impending repercussions of his lifestyle,” Olayinka said.

The minister’s aide dismissed Sowore’s recent criticisms of Wike, describing them as “the last kick of a dying horse” and an attempt to “play the victim” ahead of the consequences of his legal battles.

“All the noise he has been making about Wike in the last 48 hours is just part of his usual mind games. He knows the gravity of the charges against him,” Olayinka added.

Olayinka maintained that Sowore’s allegations of an assassination plot were baseless, stressing that the activist was only being haunted by his own record of controversies.