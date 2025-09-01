Why Wike is yet to face sanction — PDP

Nyesom Wike

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has explained why former Rivers State governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has not been sanctioned for alleged anti-party activities.

According to the party, no action can be taken against him or any member without a formal petition supported by evidence.

PDP Deputy National Legal Adviser, Barrister Okechukwu Osuoha, disclosed this in Abuja, noting that although the party has established a disciplinary committee, no member has so far been prosecuted or punished because no formal petitions have been submitted.

“At our NEC meeting, we set up a disciplinary committee headed by Chief Tom Ikimi, an elder statesman, with Eyitayo Jegede (SAN) as secretary. They were mandated to address any infraction or anti-party activity by any member of the party, no matter their position, and to bring such persons to book.

“But up until today, no one has been prosecuted or sanctioned. People often ask me specifically about the Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike — why don’t we discipline him, why don’t we take action? I tell them it is not enough to merely say someone has committed an offence. A formal petition has to be submitted to the disciplinary committee,” Osuoha said.

He stressed that anyone presenting a petition must also be willing to testify and provide evidence when the accused is invited.

“When that petition is written and presented, the petitioner must also be ready to come and testify. If the person accused is invited, you must come with your evidence. It is not enough to make general allegations,” he added.

Osuoha further explained that the difficulty in pursuing disciplinary cases to conclusion was not peculiar to the PDP but reflected broader challenges within Nigeria’s governance system.

“This is the same problem with our wider Nigerian system. It is not just about pointing out anomalies; the challenge is following them up to a conclusion,” he said.