Why sustainable development is key to global well being – Rector, Ed-John IMT

….As new students matriculate

By Adesina Wahab

The Rector of Ed-John Institute of Management and Technology, Ikorodu, Lagos, Rev. Emmanuel Kayode, has emphasised the importance of sustainable development across the globe, saying today’s human activities should not negatively impact tomorrow’s growth.

He spoke at matriculation of the first set of Higher National Diploma students of the institution. He spoke on the topic, “Sustainable Development for Global Relevance”.

“Sustainable development means meeting the needs of today without destroying the chances of tomorrow. It rests on three pillars:

Economic Progress – creating wealth and innovation. Social Equity – ensuring fairness, justice, and inclusiveness. Environmental Protection – safeguarding our natural resources.

“The world today is facing challenges from climate change and unemployment to poverty, insecurity, and even the misuse of technology. Nations are not judged by their wealth alone, but by how they are able to create a future that works for both today and tomorrow. That is what sustainability is about: using what we have wisely, creating opportunities for others, and leaving behind a world that future generations can be proud of.”

Reverend Kayode urged the new intakes to imbibe the culture of discipline, hard work, integrity and creativity.

“Dear students, sustainable development begins with simple human values:

Discipline: Without discipline, talent and knowledge are wasted. Integrity: Without integrity, success cannot last.

Hard Work and Creativity: These are the engines that drive progress.

Service: No matter how educated you become, your relevance will be measured by how many lives you are able to touch.

“Global relevance does not mean you must travel abroad; it means that your ideas, your skills, and your impact can compete anywhere in the world. It means when you design, build, teach, or innovate, your work carries a quality that is recognized beyond borders. That is why we are training you to think globally, act locally, and live responsibly.”

He promised the students and their parents quality education from the faculties of the polytechnic, saying the courses being offered have been duly approved by relevant authorities.

“Beloved students, this institution will give you knowledge, skills, and opportunities, but what you make of them is up to you. If you take your studies seriously, stay focused, and embrace innovation, you will not only succeed but also make a difference in the world. Remember, sustainable development is not just the work of governments; it is the work of institution and everybody.

“As you take your matriculation oath today, I urge you to see it as a covenant a promise to yourself, your family, your country, and your generation that you will use your education responsibly, and that you will leave the world better than you met it.

“On behalf of the management and staff, I congratulate you all and welcome you into this great academic family. May your years here be fruitful, inspiring, and transformational.”