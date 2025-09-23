Why shanty shops were demolished in Ijora Badia — Adeleye

…Demolition not illegal, tenants served notices—New owner

By Evelyn Usman

The controversy over the demolition of 35 shanty shops on Gasikiya College Road, Ijora-Badia, Lagos, has taken a fresh twist, as Mr. Omopariola Adeleye, the new owner of the disputed one-acre property, has debunked allegations by Mr. Taiwo Alonge-Lawrence, a member of the late Chief Olatunde Lawrence family, that the demolition was illegal.

Adeleye, who displayed his purchase documents before Vanguard, insisted that he lawfully acquired the land, gave shop occupants ample notice to vacate, and never demanded or collected a dime from them since taking ownership in 2022.

Allegations of land grabbing

Alonge-Lawrence had raised the alarm following the September 4, 2025, demolition, alleging that it was carried out by suspected land grabbers in connivance with officials of the Lagos State Government.

He accused them of taking laws into their hands by approving the demolition despite, according to him, his lawyer submitting documents to prove ownership of the land.

Adeleye’s Defence

Speaking to Vanguard, Adeleye dismissed the claims, said: “I purchased the property through an agent, Lara, who introduced me to a member of the family, Kehinde Da-Costa Lawrence. He presented all the necessary documents, including the deed of sale, the letter of administration, and other supporting papers confirming that the land had been sold to me. After we signed the agreement, I commenced work on the site.”

He said trouble began when Taiwo surfaced, claiming the land had not been sold even though payment had already been made. “Surprised, I reached out to the family that sold the land to me. They directed me to their lawyer, George Itunin of Park View, who also represents the family’s first son, Dr. Dapo, who lives abroad, along with some of the sisters. The matter was resolved.”

Adeleye maintained that before the demolition, quit notices were duly served on the occupants to vacate the shops in order for construction work to commence, but “Most of them ignored the notice after a counter-message instructed them not to move out. Yet, the notices, copies of which were issued in March and April 2025, were clear.”

Community, family corroboration

The Baálè of Oridilu, Gasikiya, Chief Lateef Olatunji, meanwhile, also corroborated Adeleye’s account in the matter.

He said: “As the traditional head, Mr. Adeleye informed me that he purchased several acres of land in Gasikeya Estate, a transaction confirmed by Baba Gasikeya’s son, Kehinde, who admitted selling his share of the property to him. Trouble only began when he sought to take control of the shops built along the fence of the land he bought, and one of Baba Gasikeya’s sons objected.”

Similarly, Mrs. Aduke Olapade, daughter of one of the former administrators of the estate, shed more light on the transaction.

She said: “For clarity, my father and two others were administrators of the Gasikiya estate. At some point, because of age, my father relinquished his role to the owner’s eldest son, Kehinde, who lives abroad. He (Kehinde)sold part of the estate, including those shops, willed to him by his late father to Mr. Adeleye. The lawyers informed tenants to stop paying rent into the estate’s account and instead, pay to the new owner.

“It was after the demolition that tenants realised that the land actually belonged to Mr. Adeleye, who had legally purchased it from my cousin, Kehinde Lawrence. The transaction was perfected by lawyers, and documents were signed. The shops fell within the portion of land sold to Adeleye.

So, this matter is not about force or illegality; it is about documented ownership. The family is aware of it.”

Traders count losses

When Vanguard visited the scene, some displaced traders were seen hanging around the demolished site, selling their wares in the open as they searched for alternative shops.

One of them, Mrs. Basirat Saidu, a caterer, lamented: “We were told the property had been sold, but we never met the buyer face-to-face. I have paid N60,000 for one year, not to the estate’s account or the new owner’s but to Mr. Taiwo, only for our shops to be demolished. Now I bake outside in the open, borrowing space from another trader when it rains. “I can’t sell drinks or zobo anymore because there’s nowhere to keep my freezer. My income has dropped badly.”

Another displaced trader, Mr. Olumide Adeleke, who managed to secure another shop close by for his barbing salon, said: “When I heard the property had been sold, I quickly arranged for this shop. It may not be as big as I wanted, but it is manageable. Many others weren’t that lucky, they are still stranded.”