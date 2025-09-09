Why Nigeria suspended raw shea exports -FG

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the recent temporary ban of raw shea exports by President Bola Tinubu, is to position the country as a global leader in the shea economy.

Idris said this at the 20th Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), Northern Zonal Accountants’ Conference in Minna, Niger.

This is contained in a statement issued by the minister’s Special Assistant on Media, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, issued on Tuesday in Abuja.

Idris was represented at the event by the Director-General of the Voice of Nigeria, Mallam Jibrin Baba Ndace.

According to him, President Tinubu’s recent temporary suspension of raw shea exports is not a mere policy experiment, but a bold and forward-looking measure aimed at unlocking the full potential of our rural economy.

“By insisting that more of our shea be processed locally, the president is ensuring that Nigeria, which accounts for over 50 per cent of the world’s shea production, does not remain a supplier of raw materials, but becomes a global leader in high-value shea products.

“Niger State, the hub of shea production in Nigeria, stands to benefit tremendously from this transformative initiative.

“This decisive step will stimulate local investment, drive technology transfer and accelerate the development of processing capacity.

“It will also bring about the creation of quality jobs for our youth and women in rural communities, boost foreign exchange earnings and deepen Nigeria’s participation in the global value chains,” he said.

He also commended the National Shea Products Association of Nigeria (NASPAN) for embracing the President’s vision, adding that the Federal Government was providing the enabling environment to make it a reality.

According to the minister, the policy on shea is a critical plank of the president’s broader economic renewal drive, rooted in accountability, national re-orientation and inclusivity.

Idris said accountability remained the cornerstone of every thriving society and to unlock Nigeria’s future, citizens must collectively commit to doing things differently by living by the right values.

“They should also hold institutions accountable and putting Nigeria first in all their actions.”

The information minister also highlighted the ongoing reforms under the Renewed Hope Agenda, encompassing fiscal discipline, infrastructure renewal, digital transformation and youth empowerment.

He said the construction of the Lagos–Calabar Coastal superhighway, the Badagry–Sokoto superhighway, the rehabilitation of the Eastern rail corridor and the establishment of Regional Development Commissions, among others, demonstrated equitable distribution of resources, guided by fairness and accountability under the present administration.

“It is worthy to mention that the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry super high way, which is one of the four legacy projects of the president, will pass through several states, including Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Ogun, Oyo, and Lagos.

“About 125 kilometres, will be constructed within Niger state,” he said.

Idris noted that the Federal Government was leveraging tools like the Treasury Single Account and the Government Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) to tighten controls, reduce leakages and restore discipline in how national resources were being managed.

According to him, Nigeria’s sustained improvement in the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index, moving from 145th position in 2023 to 140th in 2024, is not a fluke.

“It is the result of the diligent implementation of key policies that blocked leakages and promoted accountability and transparency.