Why I’m not married to Peller yet – TikToker Jarvis

TikTok star Amadou “Jarvis” Aminata has revealed why her wedding with fellow content creator Habeeb “Peller” Hamzat has yet to take place, despite the two being engaged.

Recall that Peller proposed to Jarvis in December 2024. In July, she confirmed their engagement during an interview on Channels Television, where she expressed confidence about marrying the 20-year-old, noting that she had come to better understand him over time.

However, during a recent TikTok live session, Jarvis explained that the delay was largely due to Peller’s age and circumstances.

“I’m old enough to get married but his (Peller’s) age is slowing me down. If he were older than me by now, we’d have married. One day, Peller could change his mind and say I’m too old for him and it’s true. I don’t want to pressure him to get married at this age. No, that would mean I have evil plans for him. I want him to learn and see what life actually is,” the 23-year-old said.

Jarvis also disclosed that she intended to marry in three years but raised concerns about Peller’s financial stability. “I’m still young and have a lot to achieve for myself, don’t cage me with marriage. Peller’s life wasn’t stable; he didn’t have a constant source of income. Peller’s income kept coming and going,” she said.

Peller, however, dismissed claims that age was holding him back from marrying Jarvis. Instead, he expressed fears that her parents might intervene in their relationship.

“It’s a lie, Amaka daddy can wake up one day and say to Jarvis’ mother, ‘I want to take Jarvis away from Lagos. They can take her at any time’. She’s not safe. She (Jarvis) likes me so much, but she’s acting as if she’s up to 30 years old,” Peller said.

The couple previously made headlines after a viral video surfaced showing Peller pushing Jarvis after a Seyi Vibes concert in Lagos.

Jarvis later clarified that Peller neither abused nor maltreated her, stressing that if he had, their relationship would have ended long ago.

Peller also defended himself, insisting that the video circulating online lacked context.

According to him, the push seen on camera was not an act of violence but normal play between them, adding that he was only trying to protect Jarvis from area boys who had approached them demanding money.