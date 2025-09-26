Why I overwork myself since my wife’s passing – Gov Eno

…As Akpabio, Uzodinma, Others Join A’Ibom First Family at Mrs. Eno’s One-Year Memorial

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State on Friday revealed how the passing of his wife, Pastor Mrs. Patience Eno, has left him spending long hours at the office, often working until midnight, in an effort to fill the void created by her absence.

Speaking at the one-year memorial service of the late First Lady in Uyo, the governor admitted that work had become a coping mechanism since the death of his wife, who passed away on September 26, 2023.

“I couldn’t have married a better woman,” Eno said, his voice breaking with emotion. “She was the pillar of our family. She knew how to manage the home, always making excuses for me before the children. For 40 years, no one ever had to mediate between us.

“When I stay in the office until midnight, it’s not because I love work too much. It’s because there’s no one to call me anymore to say, ‘UB, this work won’t finish today, come home, I’m waiting.’ I miss that. Now, it feels like she just travelled, and I’m still waiting for her return.”

The governor recalled how he sometimes still sensed her presence, citing the moment he felt her guidance in choosing the suit he wore for his PhD graduation at the University of Uyo in November last year.

The memorial service was attended by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum and Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma, as well as the First Ladies of Lagos, Enugu, and Imo States, among other dignitaries.

In a tribute on behalf of his colleagues, Dean of the Akwa Ibom College of Commissioners and Special Advisers, Frank Archibong, lauded Governor Eno’s resilience despite his personal loss.

“Leading with a heavy heart is a burden few can bear, yet you have continued to steer the ship of state with clarity, purpose, and dedication,” Archibong said. “Your strength, anchored in deep faith, has been an inspiration to us all.”

Representing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Senate President Akpabio praised the late Mrs. Eno’s role in supporting her husband’s vision of peace and unity. “She will be remembered not just as your wife, but as the woman who encouraged you to bring Akwa Ibom together across political divides,” Akpabio said.

Also paying tribute, Lagos State First Lady, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, speaking on behalf of First Lady Oluremi Tinubu and other governors’ wives, described the late Mrs. Eno as “a woman full of humility, humour, and humanity. She was a mentor, a fighter, and indeed, a gift to mankind.”

Imo State Governor Uzodinma hailed her as “a woman of peace, charity, and enterprise, eligible for sainthood for her works and virtues.”

In his sermon, Rev. Simeon Afolabi, a long-time friend of the deceased, described Mrs. Eno as “a woman of virtue who was kind to all,” urging her family and the people of Akwa Ibom to continue honouring her legacy.