Why I led Niger Delta agitation – Ateke Tom

King Ateke Tom

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Amanyanabo of Okochiri Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, King Ateke Tom, has clarified that he joined agitation in order to attract the attention of the Federal Government to the sufferings of the Niger Delta people.

Read Also: Photos: Heavy security as Lagos Govt demolishes over 19 buildings at Trade Fair Plaza

Ateke spoke when a delegation of the ECOWAS Parliament led by its Speaker, Hadja Ibrahim, paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Okochiri as part of their engagements in the ongoing 2nd 2025 extraordinary session of the Parliament in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The event is themed: “Harnessing Artificial Intelligence, AI, for Parliamentary Efficiency, Ethical Governance and Development in the ECOWAS Region”.

Ateke, while responding to their presentations, noted that his reason for leading the Niger Delta agitation was because the oil-rich region was being neglected.

He said: “My intention was to draw the attention of the Federal Government and the world to the plight of the Niger Delta, a region that produces oil and gas yet suffers the most.

“The agitation brought the Federal Government’s focus to our challenges. It was that same movement that created the opportunity where our people were remembered; like Goodluck Jonathan could emerge as President.

“I wanted the Federal Government to truly see what was happening here, the pollution, the poverty, the suffering of our people amidst the wealth generated from oil exploration.

“Eventually, the government responded, and I was among those who helped to broker peace.

“I appealed to the agitators to lay down their arms and give peace a chance, and many did. Today, we are seeing the results of that peace.”

Ateke enjoined the ECOWAS Parliament to use its platform to advocate for continued support and development of the Niger Delta, expressing his readiness to work with the government tackle insecurity across the country.

“We appreciate what the government has done so far, but there’s still a long way to go to lift our people out of poverty. I urge you to include this in your legislative considerations.

“As a traditional ruler, I am not a politician. I’m ready to contribute my experience to efforts aimed at restoring peace and security in the Niger Delta and Nigeria as a whole,” Ateke said.

Earlier, Dr. Awaji-Inombek Abiante, the National Assembly member representing Andoni-Opobo/Nkoro Federal Constituency and Nigeria’s representative in the ECOWAS Parliament, who spoke on behalf of the parliamentarians, said the visit was aimed at learning from the King’s experience in order to consolidate peace in the Niger Delta.

Abiante said: “We are here to engage with you and seek insights on how the peace in the Niger Delta can be further strengthened, which will guide our legislative work at the ECOWAS Parliament.

Similarly, the Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, Ibrahima, commended the King for his role in achieving peace in the region.

Ibrahim said: “We are honoured to be with you and learn from your leadership.

“Your efforts in ensuring peace in the Niger Delta are commendable and provide valuable lessons for the broader ECOWAS region.”

Vanguard News