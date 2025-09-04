Why Enugu East is proud of Mbah — Igwesi

…Says Governor has surpassed expectations

By Clifford Ndujihe

Former member of the House of Representatives and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, USA Igwesi, has said that stakeholders in Enugu East Senatorial Zone are proud of Governor Peter Mbah’s achievements in office so far.

According to him, the governor has surpassed expectations, shown exemplary leadership, and emerged as a role model among his peers across Nigeria.

Igwesi recalled the recent NBA Conference in Enugu where Senator Dino Melaye commended Mbah’s achievements and suggested that other governors should learn from him. “Many would think he said it on a lighter note, but he was serious,” Igwesi noted.

The former Majority Leader of the Enugu State House of Assembly, who represented Nkanu West, said Mbah has distinguished himself within just two years in office. “Since his inauguration, Enugu has consistently made headlines for positive reasons and has become both a tourist attraction and a destination of choice,” he said.

He added that the governor’s re-election bid in 2027 already enjoys widespread endorsements from stakeholders and groups across the state.

“As a major stakeholder in Enugu, I align myself with leaders of thought and people of Enugu East Senatorial District across political divides who recently endorsed Governor Mbah as their sole candidate for the 2027 governorship race. The governor has surpassed expectations, even of the opposition. Today, people of Enugu talk about Mbah, not his political party. His achievements have made him a movement,” Igwesi said.

He listed Mbah’s interventions in education, health, security, transport, tourism, and infrastructure, as well as the revival of dormant state assets including Hotel Presidential, Nike Lake, Niger Gas, and the International Conference Centre.

Igwesi, who once represented Nkanu East/West Federal Constituency and chaired the House Committee on Banking and Currency, also commended the governor for:

Allocating 33% of the state’s annual budget to education.

Constructing 260 Smart Green Schools across all wards.

Building 260 Type 2 Primary Healthcare Centres with staff quarters.

Strengthening security across the state.

Launching Enugu Air and five modern transport terminals at Holy Ghost, Gariki, Nsukka, and Abakpa.

Introducing 100 CNG mass transit buses.

He further expressed optimism about Mbah’s efforts to complete and operationalise the international terminal of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport and build a cargo terminal to position Enugu as an aviation hub.

Meanwhile, leaders of thought and stakeholders from Enugu East Senatorial District, in a communiqué titled “One Good Turn Deserves Another,” formally adopted Mbah as their sole candidate for the 2027 governorship election during a town hall meeting at the International Conference Centre, Enugu.