Hilda Baci

In May 2023, the name Hilda Baci became a household one across Nigeria and beyond, as she embarked on an extraordinary culinary journey – cooking for over 100 hours to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. But behind the fame, and the record-breaking feat, many still ask: who exactly is Hilda Baci?

Hilda Effiong Bassey, popularly known as Hilda Baci, is a Nigerian chef, content creator, and entrepreneur from Akwa Ibom State. Born on September 20, 1996, Hilda has always had a passion for food, which she nurtured into a career. She studied sociology at Madonna University but followed her love for the culinary arts to establish “My Food by Hilda,” a Lagos-based restaurant and catering business.

Her big break came when she set her sights on breaking records and pushing the boundaries of African cuisine on the global stage. In May 2023, she cooked over 100 dishes for more than four days non-stop at Amore Gardens, Lagos.

The marathon drew crowds of supporters, including celebrities and politicians, and millions followed the event online. That singular achievement not only earned her global recognition but also shone a spotlight on Nigerian cuisine, particularly the ever-controversial jollof rice.

Now in 2025, Baci has embarked upon another attempt – cooking the biggest pot of jollof rice, a dish beloved across West Africa and often at the center of “jollof wars” between Nigeria, Ghana, and Senegal.

So, when people ask, “Who is Hilda Baci cooking the biggest pot of jollof rice?” the answer is simple: she is not just cooking for herself. She is cooking for Nigeria, for Africa, and for every young dreamer daring to believe that the world is big enough for their ambition.

Vanguard News