What God has done through “To Kill A Monkey” is overwhelming – Michael Ejoor

By Ayo Onikoyi

Actor Michael Ejoor has revealed that what God has done through the reception of “To Kill A Monkey” has been overwhelming.

In an interview with Potpourri, he said “At first, when the filming started, I thought, ‘Next level loading!’ But as time passed, doubt set in. I even told my friend Ccioma that I was ready to move on. She encouraged me not to dismiss it, reminding me that God can do anything. And indeed, He did. What God has done through this film is simply overwhelming.”

Speaking further about his role as Inspector Onome, Ejoor explained that his connection to the character felt destined. “Two places actually. First, my given name is Onome. It means ‘my own’, and that made me feel like this was a role I was destined to play. Inspector Onome truly felt like my own. The second source of inspiration came from the open auditions. I got to the venue as early as 3 a.m. for a 9 a.m. audition, waiting alongside hundreds of people. I felt like I couldn’t let them down because we all worked so hard to earn a place in this mega hit show. For me to come out of that process with possibly the most prominent role, I knew I had to prove that opportunity can meet talent. And it can be absolutely worth it. And honestly, it has been worth it.”

Ejoor also praised veteran actress Bimbo Akintola, whom he described as both mentor and motivator. “Bimbo Akintola is a class act. She doesn’t ever want to win alone; she loves carrying her people along. On set she encouraged me, saying, ‘Michael you sabi o.’ That challenge pushed me to always rise in scenes with her. If I could act like this again and again, she would be my Inspector Mo every single time.”