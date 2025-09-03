We’re building strong human capital base in Rivers – Ibas

Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd)

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Administrator, Vice-Admiral (Rtd) Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to human capital development alongside infrastructural growth.

Speaking at the opening of a 30-day fully residential Vanguard Initiative on Behavioural Modification Programme for Rivers State youths in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Ibas—represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika—emphasized that true development goes beyond physical projects.

“As a government, we are not only building bridges, schools, and hospitals; we are also building human capital. Real development is measured in minds that are trained, hearts that are disciplined, and hands that are willing to work,” he said.

He explained that the Vanguard Initiative was designed to equip young people with discipline, resilience, and productive skills, enabling them to reject violence, embrace peace, and become innovators and employers of labour.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth Development, Mrs. Ruhuoma Kejeh, said the Behavioural Modification Training (BMT) was created on the principle that reorientation must come before technical training.

She noted that the Ministry had developed a new model tagged Train to Engage (TTE) to ensure every participant is properly guided and supported after training.

“In the days ahead, the Ministry will engage Skills Masters to deliver trainings in CNG conversion, ICT, fashion design, vocational skills, and agribusiness,” she added.