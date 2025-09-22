We’ll make Osun youths job creators, not job seekers — Adeleke

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has restated his administration’s commitment to empowering youths with skills and opportunities to become job creators rather than job seekers.

Speaking on Monday at the graduation ceremony of 50 Ido-Osun youths trained in Adire making, Governor Adeleke—represented by the Commissioner for Government House Protocol, Soji Ajeigbe—said the initiative aligns with the state’s vision of youth empowerment and global competitiveness.

He urged traditional institutions and private sector players to collaborate with government in opening up new frontiers for employment and innovation.

“Let me assure you that our administration is committed to expanding opportunities for our young people. Through skill acquisition programmes, entrepreneurship support, and partnerships with traditional institutions and private organisations, we are determined to ensure that Osun youths are not just job seekers but job creators,” the governor said.

He encouraged the beneficiaries to take the training seriously and use their new skills to become part of the new wave of creative entrepreneurs who will promote Osun’s cultural heritage worldwide.

Earlier, the Oludo of Ido-Osun, Oba Olayinka Oyetunde, who sponsored the programme, charged participants to embrace the opportunity for self-reliance.

“This training is a great opportunity for you to be self-dependent and carve out a means of livelihood. Among the participants are secondary school students, tertiary students, and graduates. This is the first of its kind, and in a few months, the second batch will commence,” the monarch said.

One of the beneficiaries, Tawio Adio, expressed appreciation to the monarch for the initiative, noting that it would help her achieve her dream of becoming self-reliant.